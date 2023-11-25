Clips | Works - for whom the bell tolls - bell in Scheyern monastery - 5.7 tons, 2.4 m diameter

Feiyr

Feiyr, a company of DANCE ALL DAY Musicvertriebs GmbH with headquarters in Vachendorf-Traunstein (Germany), is one of the largest digital online music distributors in the areas of music, eBooks, audio books, audio plays and children's songs worldwide. Currently, Feiyr sells, manages or attends more than 1,053,000 Songs, 201,000 music albums, 42,000 music labels and 390,000 artists. Founded in 1993 by Armin Wirth, the company currently employs 24 people.

