Clips | Works - for whom the bell tolls - bell in Scheyern monastery - 5.7 tons, 2.4 m diameter

Clips | Stück - schöner die Glocken nie klingen - 5.7 Tonnen, 2.4 m Durchmesser Glocke in Kloster Scheyern

In seiner Arbeit "Scene No. 92" - mit Reminiszenz zu Schöner die Glocken nie klingen - For whom the bell tolls, baut der Gitarrist Johannes Schimpelsberger die Klänge der Glocke auf der Klosteranlage Scheyern (BY, DE) mit einem Gewicht von 5.7 Tonnen und 2.4 m Durchmesser, in seine Stücke ein.

With his work "Scene No.92" - with references For whom the bell tolls, guitarist Johannes Schimpelsberger includes the sounds of the bell at the monastery Scheyern (BY, DE) with a weight of 5.7 tons and 2.4 m diameter in his short clips.

ON SPOTIFY:

Ein weiteres neues Stück findet auch den Eingang mit den genannten Glockenpassagen, und beansprucht den kleinen Wunsch des grossen Weltfriedens (siehe Clip unter link unten).
Another new piece finds its complementation also with the bell sounds as above mentioned, and it asks for the small wish of the big World's piece (see clip under link below).

SPOTIFY "Scene No 92": https://open.spotify.com/... "Scene No 143": https://youtu.be/...

Feiyr, a company of DANCE ALL DAY Musicvertriebs GmbH with headquarters in Vachendorf-Traunstein (Germany), is one of the largest digital online music distributors in the areas of music, eBooks, audio books, audio plays and children's songs worldwide. Currently, Feiyr sells, manages or attends more than 1,053,000 Songs, 201,000 music albums, 42,000 music labels and 390,000 artists. Founded in 1993 by Armin Wirth, the company currently employs 24 people.

Für die oben stehenden Stories, das angezeigte Event bzw. das Stellenangebot sowie für das angezeigte Bild- und Tonmaterial ist allein der jeweils angegebene Herausgeber (siehe Firmeninfo bei Klick auf Bild/Titel oder Firmeninfo rechte Spalte) verantwortlich. Dieser ist in der Regel auch Urheber der Texte sowie der angehängten Bild-, Ton- und Informationsmaterialien. Die Nutzung von hier veröffentlichten Informationen zur Eigeninformation und redaktionellen Weiterverarbeitung ist in der Regel kostenfrei. Bitte klären Sie vor einer Weiterverwendung urheberrechtliche Fragen mit dem angegebenen Herausgeber. Bei Veröffentlichung senden Sie bitte ein Belegexemplar an service@lifepr.de.
