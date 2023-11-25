Clips | Works - for whom the bell tolls - bell in Scheyern monastery - 5.7 tons, 2.4 m diameter
With his work "Scene No.92" - with references For whom the bell tolls, guitarist Johannes Schimpelsberger includes the sounds of the bell at the monastery Scheyern (BY, DE) with a weight of 5.7 tons and 2.4 m diameter in his short clips.
Ein weiteres neues Stück findet auch den Eingang mit den genannten Glockenpassagen, und beansprucht den kleinen Wunsch des grossen Weltfriedens (siehe Clip unter link unten).
Another new piece finds its complementation also with the bell sounds as above mentioned, and it asks for the small wish of the big World's piece (see clip under link below).
