German eBike drive manufacturer expands on a grand scale

Fazua GmbH

The Munich-based company Fazua, founded in 2013, has set itself the goal of revolutionizing the eBike market. With the evation drivesystem, the team around the managing directors Johannes Biechele and Fabian Reuter presents an electric drive system that is primarily aimed at sporty demands and still conveys the natural riding feeling of an unmotorized bicycle. In addition to the unobtrusive frame integration and the light weight of the motor unit, it is above all the unusually natural and dynamic ride feeling for eBikes that makes the evation drivesystem so unique. With an annual turnover of $ 22 million just three years after its market entry, Fazua has rapidly developed from a start-up to an international active medium-sized company.