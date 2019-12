German eBike drive manufacturer expands on a grand scale

With the approach of offering extremely light and natural drivesystems for sportive eBikes and by manufacturing them in Germany, more than 40 well-known bicycle manufacturers and more than 50 different bike models have already been presented. This significantly increased the acceptance of electrified bicycles among users with sportive demands.The first non-European countries in which Fazua powered bicycles will be available are the core markets in the US and Canada.Fazua's CEO Fabian Reuter is delighted with the development of his fast-growing company:The market launch is also the starting signal for Fazua's newest customer -. There is hardly any other brand that has managed to shape the American bike market as much as Trek. With the eDomane+, Trek presents an eRoadbike in a class of its own. This cooperation shows once again how strongly Fazua is positioning itself in the growing segment of sporty eBikes.Other prominent European bicycle brands that now also offer their bikes with Fazua systems in North America are:In order to meet the high service demands of modern eBike customers in North America as well, Fazua will act there withas an external service partner. QBP is an official supplier of spare parts. A Training for dealers to certify them to Fazua service partners is also provided by QBP. In addition, the service partner conducts various industry events and online seminars for Fazua.Joe Benedict, QBP's Director of Distribution Product states:says Fazua Head of Service Oliver Piesch.Fazua: The Munich-based company Fazua, founded in 2013, has set itself the goal of revolutionizing the eBike market. With the evation drivesystem, the team around the managing directors Johannes Biechele and Fabian Reuter presents an electric drive system that is primarily aimed at sporty demands and still conveys the natural riding feeling of an unmotorized bicycle. In addition to the unobtrusive frame integration and the light weight of the motor unit, it is above all the unusually natural and dynamic ride feeling for eBikes that makes the evation drivesystem so unique. With an annual turnover of $ 22 million just three years after its market entry, Fazua has rapidly developed from a start-up to an international active medium-sized company.Link to mediapackage: https://fazua.com/en/company/media-downloads/