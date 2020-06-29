Marie-Curie-Straße 6
85521 Ottobrunn, de
http://www. fazua.com
Theresa Zwischenberger
+49 (89) 540462-118
FAZUA Connectivity Software Update
New: evation Connectivity Software 2.0, Remote bX, 12 V Connector Box and Charger X(lifePR) ( Ottobrunn, )
system while rounding out the “evation” experience with new product innovations.
Press release content:
• evation Connectivity Software 2.0 update
• Remote bX
• 12 V Connector Box
• Charger X
evation Connectivity Software 2.0
This software update is our first big step towards a wide-ranging FAZUA connectivity environment.
The Connectivity Software 2.0 now enables a Bluetooth® Low Energy (BLE) connection between the FAZUA Remote and any compatible bike computer or other third-party device.
Integrated into the software are the standard BLE protocols Cycling Power Service (CPS) and Cycling Speed & Cadence Service (CSCS), which make it possible to display the system- generated values for the rider’s bike power (in watts), speed and cadence on the connected third-party device in real time. This means that riders can now enjoy more accurate tracking of their training sessions and rides while viewing and analyzing the data on their preferred bike computer. Previously, the only way to display these values was in the Rider App using Bluetooth.
The open Bluetooth interface gives FAZUA riders the freedom to personally choose which device to use on their rides—be it their own smartphone, a navigation device, a standard BLE-enabled cycling computer with a display, or any one of the different brands of compatible wearables.
“This is the first major building block towards creating a real FAZUA connectivity environment! As a dynamic young company with a passion for cycling, we’re committed to listening closely to our customers and addressing their needs as quickly as possible. And that’s exactly what we’ve done here. Our goal is to use open interfaces and compatibility with other major brands to give Fazua riders the biking freedom that we care so much about,” says Oliver Heisig, Project Manager at FAZUA.
Compatibility*
A third-party device is normally compatible if it includes a BLE interface (Bluetooth 4.0 or higher). The list of connectable devices includes the following:
Garmin bike computers & wearables:
• Edge 530 / 830 / 1030
• fēnix 5 Plus Series / Fenix 6
• Forerunner 945
• MARQ
Sigma bike computers & wearables:
• ROX 12.0
• iD EOX
Wahoo bike computers:
• ELEMNT ROAM
• ELEMNT BOLT
The Connectivity software 2.0 update will be available as a free download from the App
Store and Google Play starting during the course of June 25. As the roll-out takes place in several stages, the timing can slightly differ.
*All bikes equipped with a Bluetooth®-enabled remote from model year 2019 and later are compatible. This applies to all remotes with a serial number of 1805113000 and higher. Customers whose bikes are not yet compatible can contact a Fazua Certified Partner to find out more about our Remote Exchange Program.
Remote bX
After our Remote fX—which is fully integrated into the frame and literally part of the bike—comes our next big thing: the Remote bX. featuring a low-key clean and modern look. The Remote bX is the new model for all those who would rather control their drive system from the handlebars.
Just like the Remote fX, this version also includes a responsive touch interface that provides riders with an intuitive method of switching between different riding modes. The bX also comes with the feature that allows users to disable the touch interface, making
the mechanical button in the middle the only way to cycle through the modes. Five LEDs provide a highly visible indication of the battery charge and system status, and an intelligent light sensor adapts the LED brightness to ambient conditions. The integrated Rain Mode disables the user controls during rain to prevent unwanted changes in the riding mode.
Riding modes: 3 *
Integrated: Bluetooth
Connectivity: Compatible with third-party devices that include a BLE interface (Bluetooth 4.0 or higher) **
Intuitive control: Responsive touch interface and mechanical button, e.g. for on/off control, Rain Mode, and bike light control
*The modes can be customized to riders’ personal needs using the Fazua Toolbox Software 2.0. Visit www.fazua.com for more information.
**For a list of devices, see evation Connectivity Software 2.0, Compatibility
***Possible in combination with the 12 V Connector Box
Detailed look at new features on the Remote bX:
• New compact and ergonomic design
• Can be positioned between grip and brake lever
• Small enough to avoid collision with most dropper post levers
• Easy to use: A slight flick of the thumb is all it takes. Riders keep a firm handle on
their grips and brakes for full control of their bike at all times.
• Fully compatible with all Fazua evation family components.
• IP54 protection against water and dust, keeping your bike online even under the
harshest conditions.
The Remote bX will be available from the 2021 season.
12 V Connector Box
With the 12 V Connector Box, lighting that is connected to the FAZUA evation drive system can be turned on and off from the evation remote.
New features on the 12 V Connector Box in detail:
• Small, subtle design
• Front and rear lights can be connected
• 2 different cable lengths available:
o 200 mm for installation in seat tube
o 650 mm for installation above locker
• Fully compatible with all evation remotes
• Technical requirements for lighting:
o Power limit: 18 watts
o Voltage: 12 V
The 12 V Connector Box will be available starting mid July.
Charger X
Smaller, lighter, more affordable
The new FAZUA Charger X is smaller, lighter and also more affordable than its predecessor. Its compact size makes the Charger X ideal for carrying in a backpack on a long trip or as a second charger for optional office charging. The charger charges the FAZUA Battery 250 via a magnetic plug with 2 amps. Thus the battery is fully charged after 3-4 hours. After 2 hours, 80% of the charge level is reached. The Charger X is now available for 99.00€ in the FAZUA Online Shop.
Die Nutzung von hier veröffentlichten Informationen zur Eigeninformation und redaktionellen Weiterverarbeitung ist in der Regel kostenfrei. Bitte klären Sie vor einer Weiterverwendung urheberrechtliche Fragen mit dem angegebenen Herausgeber. Bei Veröffentlichung senden Sie bitte ein Belegexemplar an service@lifepr.de.