FAZUA Connectivity Software Update

Fazua GmbH

Founded in 2013, FAZUA set out to revolutionize the eBike market from the company's home in Munich. evation, FAZUA's innovative hybrid drive system for eBikes, is aimed at pushing the limits of cycling mobility while also preserving the natural feel of a non-motorized bike. The drive system is a universal fit, equally at home on gravel and mountain or road and urban bikes.



Combining the motor, battery and electronics in a single compact unit, the FAZUA Drivepack sports a uniquely slim design and weighs in at a mere 3.3 kg / 7.3 lbs. This allows bike manufacturers to create frames that integrate the Drivepack in the down tube with an elegant and discreet look.



Another special feature of evation is that the motor and bottom bracket completely disengage from one another at speeds of 25 km/h and higher. Aside from the Drivepack's extremely light weight and subtle frame integration, what truly sets the evation system apart is the uniquely natural and dynamic riding feel it provides. By swapping the Drivepack out for a downtube cover, riders can easily convert their eBike into a conventional non-motorized bicycle.