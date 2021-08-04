FANZONE.io making NFT history with Porsche charity-auction

The sports car manufacturer is realising the project together with Fanzone.io - a new NFT platform for digital trading cards. The company builder Forward31 – a business unit of Porsche Digital GmbH – founded the Berlin start-up in June 2021. The young company operates an online platform www.fanzone.io on which fans can collect and exchange digital player cards as NFT and also profit from their increase in value. Fanzone uses blockchain technology to ensure the rarity and identity of the collector’s items.
“With the NFT initiative, we are once again demonstrating the pioneering spirit typical of Porsche, with which we are always boldly entering new terrain,” says Alexander Pollich, CEO of Porsche Deutschland. “With NFT, we are addressing existing Porsche customers, who are often passionate collectors, as well as new, younger target groups with a high affinity for digital trends. What is also especially pleasing for me is the fact that the initiative for the project was developed in our internal innovation process and implemented within a few months.”
“Drawing a design sketch which is then traded online as a digital object was a completely new experience for me,” says Peter Varga, Director Exterior Design at Porsche. “The sketch combines the Taycan Cross Turismo with the 911. It links the design language of our iconic sports car with that of the youngest member of the model range. I look forward to seeing the response generated by this unique item among the auction participants.”
Non-fungible tokens (NFTs) are based on blockchain technology and relate to a specific asset. This means that an NFT represents the digital ownership of a unique item. The digital goods can be stored, sold or traded in a virtual wallet. So far, NFTs have been used primarily in the field of crypto art and for digital collections.
Crypto art pilot project for a charitable cause
Viva con Agua, a non-profit organisation founded in Hamburg in 2006, is committed to providing access to clean drinking water, sanitation and hygiene. For this, Viva con Agua supports water projects worldwide, for example in Uganda and South Africa. The vision of the non-profit organisation is “water for all – all for water”. In order to generate revenue, Viva con Agua regularly uses art auctions in addition to traditional donations.
- Porsche is auctioning an original 1of1 NFT for a charity auction together with FANZONE.io
- Starting price on SuperRare.com is 5 ETH. Bidding ends Friday, Aug 6, 2021
- All proceeds from this auction will go to Viva con Agua