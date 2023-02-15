FANZONE | Berlin Homerun: Start-up launches new digital digital collectibles of NBA stars Franz and Moritz Wagner

-
FANZONE presents a range of different digital collectibles featuring never before released interview footage for fans of the international stars who started their unique careers in Berlin
-
As a reward for collecting, fans can look forward to exclusive prizes such as signed merchandise, tickets to Orlando Magic games and a virtual meet & greet with the Wagner Brothers .
-
The Wagner "Berlin - Home Collection" pre-sale is scheduled for 15th of February 2023. The public sale begins on 16th of February. Further drops with the Wagner brothers will follow in the upcoming months.
The "Berlin - Home Collection" consists of three different collector's items. There are digital trading cards from their time at Alba Berlin with a design from this phase of their career as well as scenes from an exclusive interview. In addition, 3D Bobblehead figures in the Alba jersey will be released in a digital box, also with a video interview in the box. The highlight of the collection will be the 3D studio in which the Bobblehead figures move while scenes of an interview play in the background.
"We are very happy to have found FANZONE, a reliable and innovative partner from our hometown, with whom we are releasing our first digital collection. It is important to us to be in exchange with our fans. This way we create a first access and create a real highlight with the trading cards including interviews. We are also very excited about the direct exchange with the fans in the virtual meet & greet", Mo and Franz comment on the partnership.
All digital trading cards are verified individual pieces that include additional video snippets from an exclusive interview with Franz and Moritz Wagner. In the interview, they talk about their childhood heroes, their career start in Berlin and many other things they associate with Berlin and basketball. Fans also have the chance to win thrilling prizes: If they own all the cards in the collection, they will automatically be entered into a Wagner Brothers merchandise raffle. If they complete the entire collection or own a so-called "unique item", they qualify for a virtual meet & greet with the two brothers.
The new "Berlin - Home Collection" by FANZONE is the first of a total of three drops through which all Wagner fans get the chance to follow the path of their stars:
"We are especially excited about the partnership with the Wagner brothers and the release of the Wagner 'Berlin - Home Collection'. Moritz and Franz Wagner started their careers in Berlin and are now two of the biggest talents in the NBA. With a total of three Wagner collections, we want to offer fans unique content and give them the chance to get even closer to their stars. With collections on their college days and current station at the NBA, we will then also intensify our appeal to US basketball fans”, explains Dirk Weyel, Co-Founder & CEO of FANZONE.
The pre-sale of the exclusive Wagner "Berlin - Home Collection'' 2023 starts on 15th of February on FANZONE as well as in the mobile apps of FANZONE. The public sale begins on 16th of February.
All current information on the status of the cooperation can be found on the website https://www.fanzone.io/wagner. All news about the new drop can be found in the FANZONE newsletter.