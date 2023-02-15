FANZONE | Berlin Homerun: Start-up launches new digital digital collectibles of NBA stars Franz and Moritz Wagner

Fanzone Media GmbH

FANZONE Media is a Berlin-based company that develops and operates a next-level fan experience platform where limited edition digital trading cards are secured as Non-Fungible Tokens (NFTs) on the blockchain. Through the FANZONE desktop platform and FANZONE apps for iOS and Android, fans can buy, collect, trade and sell digital trading cards or use them in online games. FANZONE releases digital trading cards and special limited editions with content and formats such as video snippets, 3D merchandise or 3D animated bobble heads. Partners currently include the German Football Association (DFB), the German Basketball Association (DBB), the German Olympic Sports Confederation (DOSB), VfL Wolfsburg, FC Bayern Basketball, Brazilian basketball legend Oscar Schmidt and German football icons Andreas Brehme and Per Mertesacker.



For further enquiries & media requests, please contact us at fanzone@schroederschoembs.com.

alles anzeigen