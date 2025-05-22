Record growth in GEV membership

The GEV, short for "Association for the Control of Emissions in Products for Flooring Installation, Adhesives and Building Materials", has reached a new record. As of January 2025, the Association boasts a total of 250 members. This shows that an ever-increasing number of companies are keen on obtaining the EMICODE® seal for low-emission products awarded by the GEV. Apart from 108 members in Germany, also companies from Italy, France, Greece, the Netherlands and China are striving to launch products that meet the strict EMICODE® emission requirements. The list of countries in which members are based includes a total of 24 nations.



The Association also reports another record for 2024. With over 2,000 new applications for the EMICODE® quality seal, more products have been tested and certified than ever before. For the current year 2025, a further 168 new applications have already been received by the end of January. Nevertheless, the Association is continuing to campaign for an expansion of voluntary certification under the EMICODE® eco-label.



Stefan Neuberger, Chairman of the GEV Board, explains: "The GEV focuses on building material manufacturers as our direct partners: they are potential members and licensees for the EMICODE®. In February 2025, it will be 28 years since the quality seal was first awarded by the GEV. From the outset, the credibility of the label was based on a clear stance against greenwashing. This has been laid down in our Articles of Association and is further strengthened and ensured by independent testing and unannounced spot checks. The emission limits, which all GEV members have agreed to comply with, meet the highest standard worldwide for low-emission indoor air."



Neuberger's deputy, Dr. Uwe Gruber, adds: "A key factor in sustainable construction is the low-emission quality of the building products used, which is confirmed by the EMICODE® seal. The GEV not only supports its members in their internal and external communication, but also carries out its own press and public relations work for the EMICODE®." Experts from the member companies are actively involved in the work of the GEV committees. Through their contributions, they ensure a scientific and therefore reliable basis for the published content. "The EMICODE® is of high relevance for the three aspects that have been defined for sustainability: ecology, economy and society," Dr. Gruber concludes.



Worldwide, sustainability is a common goal, and also the GEV contributes to this goal within its sphere of influence. The GEV's attractiveness for companies is measured by whether its offerings are geared towards the needs of the market. The aim is not to make everything as new and complicated as possible, but to collaborate effectively with green building organizations such as DGNB, LEED and BREEAM. Since the sustainability of a building must be assessed on a system-based approach, single products have a mere service function. One of the GEV's main objectives is to work this out specifically for the individual product categories in the construction industry as already reflected in a number of GEV brochures. The issues of emissions and pollutants remain highly topical but require ongoing, technically sound assessment, based on the latest scientific and legal developments. Only in this way can the Association remain close to the interests of its members and ensure compliance with the regulations.



More and more companies are acknowledging the services and benefits provided by the GEV and its EMICODE® system and are showing interest in becoming members. As a result, the Association can be sure to expect further organic growth in the future.

