EMICODE® – a German ecolabel with international reach

Never change a winning team: True to this motto, the GEV (Association for the Control of Emissions in Products for Flooring Installation, Adhesives and Building Materials) confirmed its Board members at the General Meeting on 5 February 2026 in Königswinter. Stefan Neuberger, Managing Director of Pallmann GmbH, remains Chairman of the Board. The meeting also focused on technical issues such as the amended EU Construction Products Regulation (CPR) and the EMICODE® classification of new low-emission product groups.



The old and new Chairman Stefan Neuberger and his fellow board members thanked the participants for their trust. Dr. Uwe Gruber, Mapei GmbH, was re-elected as Vice Chairman. Other members of the Board are Bernd Lesker, Mapei GmbH, Dr. Frank Gahlmann, Stauf GmbH, Markus Stolper, Ardex GmbH, and Holger Sommer, StoCretec GmbH. To strengthen the board team, Dr. Norbert Arnold, Chairman of the Technical Committee for Construction Adhesives (TKB), and Hanspeter Bressa, Head of the GEV’s Public Relations Committee (both from Uzin SE) were co-opted as members of the Board. Klaus Winkels, GEV Managing Director, is also member of the board. In addition, the attendees elected the members of the Technical Council, whose task it is to define and adapt the technical requirements that EMICODE®-certified products need to fulfill. Board member Bernd Lesker was confirmed as Chairman of the Technical Council.



For nearly 30 years now, the EMICODE® quality seal has been providing reliable guidance concerning the emission behavior of building products. Whether plasters, mortars, adhesives, parquet varnishes, oils, waxes or sealants – the GEV eco-label is only awarded to products that were tested by qualified laboratories based on rigorous test criteria and found to be safe for health thanks to the lowest possible emissions. Products carrying the EMICODE® label do not contain any solvents or phthalate-based plasticizers. In addition, their content of volatile organic compounds (VOCs) is strictly limited. Manufacturers are obliged to subject their products to regular and unannounced spot checks. If they advertise their products with an EMICODE® EC1 label, this must be renewed after five years at the latest. In recent years, the success of the EMICODE® labeling system has gained momentum. Since 2024, 57 additional companies have joined the GEV to have their low-emission products certified according to the strict EMICODE® requirements. Meanwhile, a total of 268 companies from 24 countries are members of the association. Currently, 17339 products from 9 product groups are certified to comply with the EMICODE®.



At the General Meeting, participants also discussed the revised EU Construction Products Regulation (CPR). Although its key provisions have been in force since January 2025, the old Regulation will not expire until 15 years later. In the meantime, the existing harmonized product regulations are being revised in the so-called CPR Acquis Process. As a result, either the old or the new CPR will apply to a product – depending on the status of revision. These parallel regulations can be a major challenge, especially for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs). “Regulated” construction products are expected to also fulfill certain emission requirements and to bear the CE mark. However, stricter requirements under the EMICODE® label are still permitted as long as the same assessment method is used. Unlike other product labels, the EMICODE® provides information about the emission behavior of building products. In the context of “sustainable building”, the integration of the label into the currently used systems for assessing the sustainability of buildings is becoming increasingly important. A particular focus is therefore on the GEV’s cooperation with the German Sustainable Building Council (DGNB), which refers to the EMICODE® in its product criteria.



As a further item on the agenda, the Technical Council informed participants about the classification of new products, such as thin-layer fillers for decorative plasters, sealing strips for windows and doors, bound fill and lightweight screeds, as well as hotmelt adhesives. The Technical Council also explained the introduction of the R-value for EC1-certified products, which rates the slip resistance of flooring materials. Concerning the assessment of formaldehyde, a 28-day limit value has now been introduced in addition to the 3-day limit value. Participants also received information on the new definition of solvents with respect to boiling point and concentration. For August 31, 2026, the Council announced another round robin, which is conducted by the GEV every three years in order to evaluate the quality of testing institutes and update the list of recommended laboratories. The GEV is currently the only organization worldwide that conducts round robins in this segment.

(lifePR) (