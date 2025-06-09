A good nose for healthy living

In view of the fact that we humans spend around 90 percent of our time indoors, it is all the more important that our living and working spaces have a pleasant (or at least neutral) smell and are supplied with sufficient fresh air. The careful selection of building products, their correct installation or application as well as regular ventilation ensure a safe living environment without adverse effects on our health.



The matter seems simple enough: Odors are either pleasant or unpleasant, and the latter are harmful. This assumption, however, is wrong. "Some odors are not only unpleasant, but may also pose a health risk. Nevertheless, it cannot be assumed that harmful emissions always smell, nor that all bad odors are harmful to health," explains Klaus Winkels, Managing Director of the GEV, which is the German Association for the Control of Emissions in Products for Flooring Installation, Adhesives and Building Materials. The Association tests building products under stringent criteria and awards the GEV's EMICODE® label for materials that feature particularly low emissions. Important to know: Even after receiving the certificate, unannounced spot checks carried out by neutral testing institutes ensure that the predefined emission limits are complied with.



So, odor does not automatically mean there is a harmful emission. Nor does it mean, though, that every emission can be identified by the nose. A good example of this is carbon monoxide: The gas, which is produced by incomplete combustion, is colorless and odorless. In higher concentrations, however, it has a toxic effect on the respiratory system and can even lead to death.



In outdoor areas, people are exposed to a multitude of odors: exhaust fumes from traffic and industry, emissions from animal keeping and exhaust air from restaurants can all affect the quality of the air we breathe. It is therefore all the more important that people feel comfortable in their homes and are not bothered by noxious odors. However, the perception of odors varies from person to person. What evokes pleasant memories for one person may be associated with anxiety for another. "The smell of wood resin is perceived as pleasant by many people. Resins contain terpenes whose smell, when used as a solvent in lacquers and adhesives, is perceived as obtrusive by most," Klaus Winkels gives an example.



The expert points out that the typical "smell of newness" emitted by newly installed flooring quickly dissipates through proper ventilation and is also greatly reduced today through the use of low-solvent adhesives. "It is of crucial importance, however, that the subfloor is dry. Well over 90 percent of odor complaints are caused by damp screeds or other subfloors," says Klaus Winkels. When renovating floors, the old floor coverings must be removed in a 1st step. Care should be taken that no residues remain on the floor that could later cause odor or emission problems. After that, the subfloor must be properly prepared, usually by applying a primer and a levelling coat. In addition to good drying, it is highly advisable to use products that have been awarded a low-emission label such as the EMICODE®.



In the context of odors and emissions, Klaus Winkels also clears up another prejudice or misconception. "Laypersons often believe that organic and ecological products are always healthy, while synthetic chemical products are rather harmful to human health." He points out that "also nature produces many toxins. Formaldehyde, for example, occurs naturally in our metabolism as an intermediate product and has important germ-killing properties. Nevertheless, formaldehyde must be viewed critically due to its toxicity and carcinogenic effect."



Basically, consumers have it in their own hands to ensure a low-emission, healthy living environment by carefully selecting suitable building products and furnishings. Products carrying the EMICODE® label and their application on well-dried surfaces are just as important as good ventilation and sufficient heating in the colder months of the year. Plants such as African hemp, Ficus benjamina and nest ferns also take care of good indoor air. Some plant species can even filter pollutants out of room air. Also external shading devices can contribute to a good indoor climate by protecting the inside from overheating in summer. With a little care, it is therefore possible to design your own four walls in such a way that you can safely enjoy a permanently healthy environment.

