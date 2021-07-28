The best-selling Cargo Hauler Duffel now has wheels.

Eagle Creek is pleased to add the Cargo Hauler Wheeled Duffel XT to the successful Cargo Hauler Duffel family this autumn. The new XT version makes discovering new cities, countries, and adventures more convenient. It can be carried as a bag or backpack and can also be used as a wheeled bag thanks to the new telescoping handle system. The Cargo Hauler Wheeled Duffel XT is offered in Carry-On, 90L, and 120L sizes. In addition to the classic Jet Black, the Duffel is available in three new colours.



The Cargo Hauler Duffel is one of the most successful products from the Eagle Creek design department. The adventure travel bag has been constantly adapted to the needs of travellers over the past years. Digital nomads, outdoor enthusiasts, or families - every globetrotter is happy about that little bit of extra comfort. To make luggage transport even more manageable, the new Cargo Hauler Wheeled Duffel XT is equipped with robust, off-road wheels plus an extendable handle system.



Whether with 36 L in the Carry On version, with 90 L, or with 120 L packing volume: thanks to rugged grab handles, large off-road wheels, and handy tuck-away backpack straps, the new Cargo Hauler XT makes it easy to carry three different ways. The versatile duffel bags are made of water-repellent TPU fabric that provides maximum durability and gear protection when you can’t predict the weather. Reinforced corner guards provide additional protection against damage from drags and drops.



The U-shaped zippered opening of the roomy main compartment is protected by a storm flap shield for extra water resistance. Internal compression straps keep your gear secure and in place. Everyday essentials such as a smartphone, wallet, etc. are kept safe in the top accessory pocket with its integrated mesh pocket and key clip. The zips of the duffel bags can be locked at a Central Lock Point so that thieves don't stand a chance. Reflective zipper pull loops were designed to give you ease of access to what’s inside, even when wearing gloves



Eagle Creek stands behind the high quality of this travel duffel with its No Matter What™ Warranty – the bag will be repaired or replaced, no matter what happens.



The Cargo Hauler Wheeled Duffel XT is available as a Carry On with 36 L packing volume, in a 90 L and a 120 L version. All Cargo Hauler models will be available from July 2021 in Jet Black, Aizome Blue, Rising Sun and Arctic Seagreen online and at selected sports and luggage retailers.

