Explore the Unknown - Luggage to Discover

Eagle Creek was founded in Southern California in 1975 and has always developed functional and versatile luggage solutions for demanding adventure travelers. The brand inspires people to leave the comfort zone and discover something new. The product philosophy is based on durability and sustainability. With their "Adventure Travel Gear", the company created a completely new market segment in which they are still the market leader today. Eagle Creek belongs to the VF Corporation and distributes in 30 countries.