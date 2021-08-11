Explore the Unknown - Luggage to Discover

Dwyer Road
Eagle Creek launches sustainable Explore Collection
Eagle Creek places great value on sustainably produced products to keep its ecological footprint as small as possible. That's why the new Explore Collection is 100% PVC-free and made from recycled RENU™ material. The fabric is made from discarded garments and textile scraps, but delivers the same quality as the primary material.
In addition to sustainability, Eagle Creek has paid particular attention to storage space, ease of use and comfort in the Explore Collection. The products score points with generous packing volume, various compartments, organisation options, key clips and lockable zips. The back padding and shoulder straps are ergonomically shaped and made of breathable mesh material for optimum comfort.
The Explore Backpack 26 L with its many compartments, detachable hip pack and padded 16-inch laptop compartment with waterproof zip is the ideal backpack for a trip to the countryside after a day at the office. The safety whistle on the chest strap and reflective details ensure proper protection.
With a laptop compartment (15") and the crazy organization the Explore Transit Bag 23 L is also impressive. The spacious main compartment is equipped with a book-style opening that makes this bag easy to pack. Internal compression straps securely compress clothes inside the main compartment. Compression straps on the outside secure items like a jacket or umbrella to the outside.
The Explore Tote Pack 26 L can be converted from a tote bag into a backpack with tuck away straps. It has a hidden, padded 15-inch laptop compartment that can be accessed through the exterior side zipper. With a large main compartment and two side stretch pockets, the Explore Tote has plenty of storage space for weekend getaways.
Eagle Creek has designed the Explore Mini Messenger Bag for bike-loving explorers. With its Tuck-away handlebar attachment, the waist bag with seven litres of storage space can be attached to bike handles for maximum travel versatility. The padded tablet sleeve, zip pockets and key fob keep things tidy on the go, while jackets, umbrellas or other luggage can be attached to the bottom of the bag using compression straps.
This sleek Explore Crossbody Bag bag is the perfect marriage of form and function. The removable crossbody strap can be adjusted in length (max. 58” / 145 cm) and offers various carrying options. With a total volume of five litres, there is enough room for passport, keys, smartphone, water bottle and a good book in the main compartment, including a zipped pocket for energy bars and blister plasters.
The Explore Crossbody Wallet provides a safe home for coins, phone, passport and keys on the go. The adjustable strap with a maximum length of 54” / 135 cm can be worn crossbody, under or over a T-shirt.
Eagle Creek stands behind the high quality of this collection with its No Matter What™ Warranty – the bag will be repaired or replaced, no matter what happens.
All products of the Explore Collection are offered in Black, Midnight Sun and Kauai Blue and will be available from July 2021.
