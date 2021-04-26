Extension "the Challenge" to the second mobile game "Contaminated - The Run"

Dynamic Data Development AG is an innovative Swiss software development company with several international locations who develops mobile games for iOS and Google.



In the course of their worldwide marketing campaign, Dynamic Data Development has been able to gain an enormous number of players. The count is still rising, therefore they brought forward their new update “the Challenge” in order to keep the newly won players enjoying the game for a longer period of time. Various analyzes of the market have shown that players can only be kept engaged in the long term with online content. The new update “the Challenge” will introduce a multiplayer aspect to “Contaminated – the Run”. For one of the first times in the genre of tower defence games, the player is given the opportunity to duel with friends and colleagues, and also to compete with the best players worldwide, to improve their ranking and perhaps become the best player in global leaderboard.



The app market is getting bigger and bigger and growing faster than ever before.



The new App-Annie-data shows that consumers worldwide spent $ 32 billion on in-app purchases on iOS and Google Play in the first quarter of 2021. This is the highest quarterly result on record - and the number is 40% higher than the same quarter last year.



The numbers illustrate the remarkable impact of the pandemic and lockdowns on the app market. As a result, the market grew at an unprecedented rate. Smartphone users spent around $ 9 billion more on apps and games in the first quarter of 2021 than in the first quarter of 2020.

(lifePR) (