Nomad Summit Remote Work Edition
The first In-Person Remote Job Fair comes to Tallinn
Co-organized with Remote Work Europe - a community that connects talent, insight, and support for remote career success—the event will feature inspiring talks, hands-on workshops, and networking to help attendees land their first fully remote jobs, or grow their careers within the location-independent lifestyle. The world's first in-person Remote Job Fair on Sunday offers a unique opportunity to meet recruiters and employers face-to-face; tickets for the job fair can be purchased separately.
Driven by the global shift toward flexible work, remote work has become one of the most sought-after employment trends in recent years. More and more employees want to break free from office confines and work wherever they choose. Fully remote companies like GitLab, Zapier, Doist, and Basecamp have paved the way, showing that remote work is not only possible but a validated and successful way to run a thriving enterprise. More and more big corporates allow remote work.
“This event is about giving people the practical tools, mindset, and connections they need to find freedom through remote work,” said Christoph Huebner of Nomad Summit. Maya Middlemiss of Remote Work Europe added, “We’re thrilled to bring our community together to help bridge the gap between talent and opportunity in the remote space.”
The event is proudly supported by Visit Estonia and sponsored by DR-WALTER, provider of the flexible Protrip World insurance, ideal for seasonal remote workers of any nationality up to age 69 - even after departure.