Kontakt
QR-Code für die aktuelle URL

Story Box-ID: 1028292

DR-WALTER Eisenerzstraße 34 53819 Neunkirchen-Seelscheid, Deutschland https://www.dr-walter.com
Ansprechpartner:in Herr Christoph Huebner
Logo der Firma DR-WALTER

Nomad Summit Remote Work Edition

The first In-Person Remote Job Fair comes to Tallinn

(lifePR) (Tallinn, Estonia, )
The Nomad Summit, a leading brand in the digital nomad community organizing conferences since 2015, announces its new Remote Work Edition, taking place August 16-17, 2025, at Kultuurikatel in Tallinn

Co-organized with Remote Work Europe - a community that connects talent, insight, and support for remote career success—the event will feature inspiring talks, hands-on workshops, and networking to help attendees land their first fully remote jobs, or grow their careers within the location-independent lifestyle. The world's first in-person Remote Job Fair on Sunday offers a unique opportunity to meet recruiters and employers face-to-face; tickets for the job fair can be purchased separately.

Driven by the global shift toward flexible work, remote work has become one of the most sought-after employment trends in recent years. More and more employees want to break free from office confines and work wherever they choose. Fully remote companies like GitLab, Zapier, Doist, and Basecamp have paved the way, showing that remote work is not only possible but a validated and successful way to run a thriving enterprise. More and more big corporates allow remote work.

“This event is about giving people the practical tools, mindset, and connections they need to find freedom through remote work,” said Christoph Huebner of Nomad Summit. Maya Middlemiss of Remote Work Europe added, “We’re thrilled to bring our community together to help bridge the gap between talent and opportunity in the remote space.”

The event is proudly supported by Visit Estonia and sponsored by DR-WALTER, provider of the flexible Protrip World insurance, ideal for seasonal remote workers of any nationality up to age 69 - even after departure.

DR-WALTER

DR-WALTER: Well Insured Worldwide

For more than 60 years, DR-WALTER has been a leading travel insurance expert. Every year, the company provides services to 100,000 travelers, students, au pairs, volunteers, employees abroad and foreign visitors to Germany and Europe. Our core competence is the development and distribution of tailored insurance solutions for long-term stays abroad.

www.dr-walter.com/en

Für die oben stehenden Storys, das angezeigte Event bzw. das Stellenangebot sowie für das angezeigte Bild- und Tonmaterial ist allein der jeweils angegebene Herausgeber (siehe Firmeninfo bei Klick auf Bild/Titel oder Firmeninfo rechte Spalte) verantwortlich. Dieser ist in der Regel auch Urheber der Texte sowie der angehängten Bild-, Ton- und Informationsmaterialien. Die Nutzung von hier veröffentlichten Informationen zur Eigeninformation und redaktionellen Weiterverarbeitung ist in der Regel kostenfrei. Bitte klären Sie vor einer Weiterverwendung urheberrechtliche Fragen mit dem angegebenen Herausgeber. Bei Veröffentlichung senden Sie bitte ein Belegexemplar an service@lifepr.de.
Wichtiger Hinweis:

Eine systematische Speicherung dieser Daten sowie die Verwendung auch von Teilen dieses Datenbankwerks sind nur mit schriftlicher Genehmigung durch die unn | UNITED NEWS NETWORK GmbH gestattet.

unn | UNITED NEWS NETWORK GmbH 2002–2025, Alle Rechte vorbehalten

Für die oben stehenden Storys, das angezeigte Event bzw. das Stellenangebot sowie für das angezeigte Bild- und Tonmaterial ist allein der jeweils angegebene Herausgeber (siehe Firmeninfo bei Klick auf Bild/Titel oder Firmeninfo rechte Spalte) verantwortlich. Dieser ist in der Regel auch Urheber der Texte sowie der angehängten Bild-, Ton- und Informationsmaterialien. Die Nutzung von hier veröffentlichten Informationen zur Eigeninformation und redaktionellen Weiterverarbeitung ist in der Regel kostenfrei. Bitte klären Sie vor einer Weiterverwendung urheberrechtliche Fragen mit dem angegebenen Herausgeber. Bei Veröffentlichung senden Sie bitte ein Belegexemplar an service@lifepr.de.