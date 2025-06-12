New freedom for world explorers

The world is your home - and we're now making traveling even easier. The popular Protrip World travel insurance for long-term stays abroad for digital nomads, students, long-term travelers and adventure seekers now offer monthly credit card payment.If you don't have a German bank account for a SEPA direct debit mandate and are perhaps traveling on a smaller budget, you'll be pleased to be able to pay for your insurance abroad on a monthly basis. This is precisely why we have expanded our payment service: from now on, insurance premiums can be debited from your credit card on a monthly basis - ideal if you are already traveling or living abroad permanently."Our customers travel all over the world - with very different lifestyles and budgets. We want to offer them maximum freedom, not only when traveling, but also when paying," says Timo Dreger, COO at DR-WALTER.The new credit card option complements the existing monthly SEPA payment and makes it even easier to remain financially flexible when traveling. If you wish, you can still pay for your insurance in advance for the entire duration of your trip. Particularly practical: if your adventure comes to an end sooner than expected, you can cancel your policy on a daily basis - we will refund any overpayments without any deductions.Whether it's a trip around the world, work and travel, studying abroad or a volunteer project - with Protrip World you're covered all round, and now more conveniently than ever before.All information about Protrip World travel insurance and the new payment options can be found here: