NOMADS.insure joins the DR-WALTER family
The family-owned company DR-WALTER, based in Neunkirchen-Seelscheid near Cologne, is now expanding its partnership into a strategic investment. The young international specialty broker based in Estonia will benefit from the expertise, experience, and capacity of the industry specialist.
NOMADS.insure is the brand of Herrmann, Huebner & Partner, founded by German experts in health insurance. Christoph Huebner, the founding managing director, states: “We ourselves have been fully digital perpetual travelers without a fixed residence for many years. The international communities of digital nomads and the Estonian e-Residency program are our home. As an independent specialty broker, we advise almost exclusively in English.”
Reinhard Bellinghausen, managing director of DR-WALTER, comments: “Our greatest expertise lies in the world of travel insurance and international health insurance for the German-speaking market. With various brands and partners, we are opening up new markets such as that of constantly traveling digital nomads. We are now expanding our collaboration with NOMADS.insure into a strategic investment and welcome the team to the company family!”
Together, the two companies have already developed products in recent years such as a global health insurance plan with unlimited duration. This can be signed exclusively through NOMADS.insure under the brand COVRD.EE, even as a corporate framework contract for micro-groups from one person onwards. This is particularly interesting for the more than 100,000 e-Residents who have acquired a digital ID in Estonia, allowing one to register a company in the small Baltic country in just about 15 minutes.
“The strategic investment brings us even closer to product development and helps to launch better solutions faster,” comments Huebner at the sidelines of the “Bansko Nomad Fest,” the world’s largest event for digital nomads taking place from June 23-30 in the mountains of southern Bulgaria.
“We have not yet addressed the European market outside the GSA region. This new Estonia connection brings us close to the innovative strength of the fully digital society there in Northeastern Europe,” enthuses Reinhard Bellinghausen, who has gained a comprehensive understanding on-site.
About NOMADS.insure (Herrmann, Huebner & Partner)
Herrmann, Huebner & Partner, founded in 2020 in Tallinn, Estonia, operates the core brand NOMADS.insure. The company is supervised by the Estonian Financial Supervisory Authority "Finantsinspektsioon" and holds an insurance brokerage license for the entire European Economic Area. NOMADS.insure has established a significant presence among digital nomads and in the Estonian e-Residency community.
