NOMADS.insure joins the DR-WALTER family

About DR-WALTER

For over 60 years, DR-WALTER has been a broker and cover holder expert in travel insurance and international health insurance from Germany. As an insurance intermediary, we take care of employees abroad, including business travelers and expatriates. We see ourselves as travel companions for safety and health, offering not only health insurance coverage but also other protections such as liability, accident, and legal expenses insurance. We provide comprehensive advice with personal contacts and our own websites, comparison, consultation, and signup tools.



