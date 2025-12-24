Partnership signed with Kazakhstan's largest state art museum, the A. Kasteyev State Museum of Arts in Almaty

Established in 2021, the Bettina Heinen-Ayech Foundation for Art, Culture and International Dialogue is a non-profit organisation dedicated to preserving the global legacy of the Solingen Artists' Colony. The foundation aims to preserve the artistic legacy of the protagonists of the 'Black House'. Another important goal is to promote international dialogue and understanding. The artistic and humanistic ideals of Bettina Heinen-Ayech and the other protagonists of the Artists' Colony form the basis of this work. The foundation also promotes classical modern and plein air painting — the art movement common to the Artists' Colony — through publications, lectures, conferences and exhibitions.



The Bettina Heinen-Ayech Foundation began its international networking with a partnership with the European Federation of Artist Colonies (euroart). Founded in 1994, the European Federation of Artist Colonies was established as a peace project to promote better cultural understanding and closer cooperation in Europe. It now has over 100 members in 13 European countries. Its numerous cooperation projects, exhibitions and events strengthen the common cultural heritage and raise international awareness among European citizens.



Following the admission of the Solingen Artists' Colony 'Black House' as a partner in the European Federation of Artists' Colonies, a significant partnership on a European scale was formed. The Bettina Heinen Ayech Foundation joined the Council of Europe's cultural route, 'Impressionism Routes©'. This project aims to establish and promote connections across Europe between sites that inspired Impressionist and plein air painters from the mid-19th to mid-20th centuries.



The European partnerships with euroart and Impressionisms Routes© are working to preserve Europe's cultural heritage in the best possible way and to promote this heritage for all kinds of encounters through art and culture, with the aim of contributing to “lasting peace” in Europe.



The Bettina Heinen-Ayech Foundation has now set another milestone in international networking. In 2025, it signed a partnership with Kazakhstan's largest state art museum, the A. Kasteyev State Museum of Arts in Almaty. Established in 1976, the museum brings together the former collections of the Kazakh State Shevchenko Gallery and the Republic Museum of Decorative and Applied Arts. In 1984, it was renamed the State A. Kasteyev Museum of Arts in honour of the renowned Kazakh artist, Abilkhan Kasteev (1904–1973). The museum's rich and diverse collection provides a comprehensive overview of artistic cultures in Kazakhstan, Europe and Asia. The A. Kasteyev Museum has also developed into a leading centre for research, culture, and education in the fine arts, as well as a hub for new cultural initiatives in Kazakhstan. Through this collaboration, the Bettina Heinen Ayech Foundation has realised its first cultural project to promote dialogue and bring people together outside Europe.



We look forward to a successful partnership promoting international cultural exchange, cooperation in the field of art and culture, and joint museum activities.

