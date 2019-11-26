Bösch 41
Charles de Boissard
DIETRICH, the key to success
The Swiss premium watch brand DIETRICH launches its first global brand campaign for the introduction of the new DD-1, DIETRICH DEVICE 1 model to be launched on December 2nd 2019(lifePR) ( Hünenberg, )
Watches are primarily designed as time instruments. But watches are also a status symbol, a prestige factor and offer plenty of conversation starters. Watches advertising campaigns often convey an old way of thinking. Strong successful men or professional athletes are used as heroes to make men feel just as good when they own a certain watch.
Under the direction of creative director Christine Florence Hansjosten, the creative team of MCH Global worked out the positioning with these prerequisites: “The owner-managed watch brand of Emmanuel Dietrich deliberately dared to hug the competition with a wink. Dietrich watches are for men who have nothing more to prove.” The campaign encouraged men to rethink their status symbols. "We are talking more and more of meaningfulness and empowerment. Women are encouraged to feel strong, great and beautiful. I would like to encourage men to feel the same. When we talk about watches, we talk about time - and stereotypes are simply no longer up-to-date"
A daring performance in the midst of competition
The campaign includes six different OOH digital screens, located in the middle of Bahnhofstrasse in Zurich activated in two waves. The campaign will be extended with classic advertisements and on social media.
Responsible for Dietrich Watches: Emmanuel Dietrich, Charles de Boissard
Responsible at MCH Global: Christine Florence Hansjosten (Creative Director), Simon Waloszek (Art Director) Florian Zeman (Senior Account Director), Sandrine Steiner (Marketing Director LMS).
