DIETRICH, the key to success

The Swiss premium watch brand DIETRICH launches its first global brand campaign for the introduction of the new DD-1, DIETRICH DEVICE 1 model to be launched on December 2nd 2019

DIETRICH, with the help and support of the renowned communication agency MCH Global, has developed a new brand positioning of Dietrich Watches and designed a new advertising campaign. This strong statement campaign will continue grow DIETRICH brand recognition and people all around the world will recognise themselves in DIETRICH’s values of aesthetics and refusal of the status-quo.



Watches are primarily designed as time instruments. But watches are also a status symbol, a prestige factor and offer plenty of conversation starters. Watches advertising campaigns often convey an old way of thinking. Strong successful men or professional athletes are used as heroes to make men feel just as good when they own a certain watch.



Under the direction of creative director Christine Florence Hansjosten, the creative team of MCH Global worked out the positioning with these prerequisites: “The owner-managed watch brand of Emmanuel Dietrich deliberately dared to hug the competition with a wink. Dietrich watches are for men who have nothing more to prove.” The campaign encouraged men to rethink their status symbols. "We are talking more and more of meaningfulness and empowerment. Women are encouraged to feel strong, great and beautiful. I would like to encourage men to feel the same. When we talk about watches, we talk about time - and stereotypes are simply no longer up-to-date"



A daring performance in the midst of competition



The campaign includes six different OOH digital screens, located in the middle of Bahnhofstrasse in Zurich activated in two waves. The campaign will be extended with classic advertisements and on social media.



Responsible for Dietrich Watches: Emmanuel Dietrich, Charles de Boissard



Responsible at MCH Global: Christine Florence Hansjosten (Creative Director), Simon Waloszek (Art Director) Florian Zeman (Senior Account Director), Sandrine Steiner (Marketing Director LMS).

PHOENIX SWITZERLAND AG About Dietrich



Dietrich is an independent Swiss watch maker based in the region of Zug, Switzerland. Dietrich main philosophy relies on the postulate that a watch is an intimate and personal object, reflecting the personality of its wearer. Since its foundation in 2010, DIETRICH has aimed to create timepieces that speak to those who wear them and speak of those who wear them.

“We are designers at heart, in love with the curve, fascinated by the straight, obsessed with form, function, and the achievement of their perfect union.”

Dietrich watches have their own personality and are destined for those who aren’t afraid to express theirs.



