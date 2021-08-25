Defapp bypasses do not disturb mode on iPhones

Defapp, the emergency and self-defense app for all iOS devices, now supports critical alerts. This allows sent help messages to reach the recipient and be accompanied by a loud alert sound even if the iPhone, iPad or Apple Watch is in do not disturb mode. This feature is only provided for apps that have been approved by Apple for this purpose. Defapp is henceforth one of them.



Defapp's range of use extends from families protecting their loved ones, to hobby captains sharing their position quickly and easily in an emergency, to security services wanting to network their personnel.



The Apple Watch support, voice control, video recording, positioning and messaging options, as well as the concept of active self-defense via app, add up to a unique selling point in the emergency app sector.



Currently, Defapp is available for free in the App Store. However, a low-cost subscription model in the single-digit range is expected to be introduced at the end of the year.

