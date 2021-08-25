Albrechtstr. 15b
12099 Berlin, de
http://defapp.de/
Jens Remer
+49(0)3075518511
Defapp bypasses do not disturb mode on iPhones
Defapp's range of use extends from families protecting their loved ones, to hobby captains sharing their position quickly and easily in an emergency, to security services wanting to network their personnel.
The Apple Watch support, voice control, video recording, positioning and messaging options, as well as the concept of active self-defense via app, add up to a unique selling point in the emergency app sector.
Currently, Defapp is available for free in the App Store. However, a low-cost subscription model in the single-digit range is expected to be introduced at the end of the year.
Die Nutzung von hier veröffentlichten Informationen zur Eigeninformation und redaktionellen Weiterverarbeitung ist in der Regel kostenfrei. Bitte klären Sie vor einer Weiterverwendung urheberrechtliche Fragen mit dem angegebenen Herausgeber. Bei Veröffentlichung senden Sie bitte ein Belegexemplar an service@lifepr.de.