How stand-up paddling tops the outdoor season 2022

Those who are physically fit have more endurance on the SUP
If you've been down a bit in terms of sports this past winter, you should now strengthen your own fitness. Although stand-up paddling is also best suited for absolute beginners, it becomes much easier with a good sense of balance and a strong body core. Even advanced paddlers who may want to paddle in more challenging waters this year need to be sufficiently fit to do so. Sebastian recommends the following exercises especially for strengthening the core muscles:
Planks: The forearm support primarily trains the torso muscles. But at the same time, it also strengthens the shoulders, hips and thighs. If you do the planks consistently for several weeks, you will be rewarded with more stamina on the SUP board. A strong torso ensures less muscle fatigue while paddling and takes the strain off the arms.
Boat: Posture in the boat position also strengthens the core: Sitting on the floor with the legs in the air, the knees are bent and the lower legs are kept horizontal to the floor.
Crunches: To perform crunches - also known as abdominal crunches - lie on your back and move your upper body toward your legs. Only the shoulder blades are lifted off the floor, without fully straightening the torso. This protects the spine.
For a correct execution of the above exercises, there are a lot of instructional videos on YouTube.
More fun thanks to good preparation
For a successful SUP season, not only the body must be fit, but also the equipment. Maybe your own skills have changed compared to last year and so have the demands on a board? Also, it is always worth investing in a lightweight carbon paddle, because with it, especially longer tours are even more fun.
Clothing: With a drysuit, you are basically independent of the weather. Although the drysuit keeps you dry in all weather conditions, it does not keep you warm. Therefore, comfortable and breathable clothing is ideal for wearing underneath.
Company: After the long winter break, no one should venture out on the water alone and instead prefer to go on tours in pairs. The water can still be dangerously cold in spring, so it is safer to have someone with you who can help or call for help in an emergency.
Tour planning: New tours should be planned in advance as a precaution. Even for routes that are already known, the general conditions may have changed over the winter months. Therefore, before starting, it is always worth taking a look at special SUP maps, which can be researched on the Internet and can also be found in current SUP travel guides.
SUP means water adventures for beginners and advanced surfers
