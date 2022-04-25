How stand-up paddling tops the outdoor season 2022

CALA Boards by HappyService GmbH

CALA was founded in 2015 by the well-traveled extreme athlete Sebastian Grazzini out of the motivation to comfortably transport a SUP board in a bag without having to sacrifice top quality and resilience. Whether on the ocean, lakes or white water, CALA offers durable high-performance inflatable boards in eye-catching designs with lightweight carbon paddles that can withstand any adventure, no matter how crazy. CALA is committed to marine conservation and supports the Beyond Coral Foundation and the Ocean Concervancy organization, among others. The mats on CALA boards are made of seaweed foam from BLOOM. CALA boards are available in Europe, the UK and the USA. More information and Shop under: www.calaboards.com

