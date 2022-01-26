Kontakt
QR-Code für die aktuelle URL

Pressemitteilung Box-ID: 883796

Broadcast Solutions GmbH Alfred-Nobel-Str. 5 55411 Bingen, Deutschland http://www.broadcast-solutions.de
Ansprechpartner:in Herr Andreas Höflich +49 6721 4008287
Logo der Firma Broadcast Solutions GmbH

Broadcast Solutions releases meshLINK to revolutionise wireless video transmissions

(lifePR) ( Bingen, )
Broadcast Solutions, one of the leading systems integrators in media and content production, takes the next step in offering innovative product developments with the release of meshLINK. With meshLINK, the company takes high-quality wireless video transmission to the next level in providing state-of-the-art video encoding, full-duplex IP and Mesh networking, combined in a truly rugged and straightforward system. meshLINK offers a super-low latency down to 45 ms in HD and 75 ms in 4K, 100 Mbit maximum data throughput and 1 to 4 HD encoding channels on one frequency.

meshLINK represents the latest developments in RF technology on the one hand and breakthroughs in ultra-low latency UHD HEVC encoding on the other, now combined in one product. The system is a true duplex IP-based wireless system allowing a wide range of functions during live broadcasts, live production, news gathering or event coverage, like RCP and telemetry integration. Further on, intercom, return video, prompter and other functions can be integrated like in any other IP-based application.

In a basic version, it can be seen as a Tx/Rx wireless point-to-point product, with the fundamental difference being that it allows bidirectional IP traffic and complete monitoring of the link. In this configuration, meshLINK works with a radio and encoder on the Tx side, combined with a radio and decoder on the Rx side.

Adding more radios (dubbed as nodes) to the system creates a Mesh network, a single-frequency, highly scalable, self-forming, self-healing wireless network. Placing nodes “on the fly” allows ad hoc transmissions from virtually any position. Using the mesh functionality, a radio is a transmitter, receiver, and repeater simultaneously, adding flexibility to the system and uninterrupted signal transport.

Signal routing is automatically and dynamically selected for optimal performance to deliver the best quality without compromising signal stability. In addition, data can be entered and retrieved at every node in the network. In case one Tx/Rx line is blocked all other nodes in the mesh can take over the delivery of the signal by acting as a relay.

For easy configuration and in-depth monitoring, all devices in the network can be controlled from any selected node via any common web browser.

To ensure the best possible result, a ground-breaking feature is offered as an option: Real-time adaptive video encoding. Video bandwidth (bitrate) is automatically adapted to the Mesh network capabilities, ensuring the best video quality under given circumstances.

If you want to know more, please refer to: www.mesh-link.de or contact the Broadcast Solutions sales team under sales@broadcast-solutions.de.

Broadcast Solutions GmbH

Broadcast Solutions ist einer der größten Systemintegratoren Europas und besteht aus einer Gruppe von weltweit tätigen Unternehmen. Vor mehr als 17 Jahren in Deutschland gegründet, steht Broadcast Solutions für Innovation und Ingenieurleistungen "Made in Germany". Mit Tochtergesellschaften in Europa, Asien und dem Nahen Osten plant, realisiert und realisiert die Broadcast Solutions Gruppe Projekte und bietet ihre Dienstleistungen in allen Bereichen rund um Broadcast und Contenterstellung und -distribution an - weltweit.
Mit mehr als 160 Mitarbeitern weltweit und als Hardware-unabhängiger Systemintegrator bietet Broadcast Solutions seinen Kunden maßgeschneiderte Lösungen - von der Idee bis zur Implementierung und darüber hinaus. Mehr Informationen zu unserem Unternehmen und unseren Produkten finden Sie unter www.broadcast-solutions.de / www.broadcast-products.de / www.hi-app.de

Mobile Production
Einheiten zur Flightcase Produktion
Ü-Wagen
DSNGs

Studio- und Sendeeinrichtungen
Radio Studios
TV Studios
MCRs
Playouts
Remote Production
Übertragung
Arena Infrastruktur

Produktions-Service
Seilkamera Systeme
Video Assistant Referee Service

Produkt Sales
Vertrieb von ausgewählten Produkten
Reseller von Broadcast Technology

Playouts
Remote Production
Übertragung
Arena Infrastruktur

Behördenkommunikation
Mesh Network Systeme
Tactical Kits
Überwachungs-Fahrzeuge
Spezialfahrzeuge der Polizei

Customer Care
Support und Maintenance
Service-Level Agreements
Engineering Services

Produkt Entwicklung
hi – human interface

Für die oben stehenden Pressemitteilungen, das angezeigte Event bzw. das Stellenangebot sowie für das angezeigte Bild- und Tonmaterial ist allein der jeweils angegebene Herausgeber (siehe Firmeninfo bei Klick auf Bild/Meldungstitel oder Firmeninfo rechte Spalte) verantwortlich. Dieser ist in der Regel auch Urheber der Pressetexte sowie der angehängten Bild-, Ton- und Informationsmaterialien. Die Nutzung von hier veröffentlichten Informationen zur Eigeninformation und redaktionellen Weiterverarbeitung ist in der Regel kostenfrei. Bitte klären Sie vor einer Weiterverwendung urheberrechtliche Fragen mit dem angegebenen Herausgeber. Bei Veröffentlichung senden Sie bitte ein Belegexemplar an service@lifepr.de.
Wichtiger Hinweis:

Eine systematische Speicherung dieser Daten sowie die Verwendung auch von Teilen dieses Datenbankwerks sind nur mit schriftlicher Genehmigung durch die unn | UNITED NEWS NETWORK GmbH gestattet.

unn | UNITED NEWS NETWORK GmbH 2002–2022, Alle Rechte vorbehalten

Für die oben stehenden Pressemitteilungen, das angezeigte Event bzw. das Stellenangebot sowie für das angezeigte Bild- und Tonmaterial ist allein der jeweils angegebene Herausgeber (siehe Firmeninfo bei Klick auf Bild/Meldungstitel oder Firmeninfo rechte Spalte) verantwortlich. Dieser ist in der Regel auch Urheber der Pressetexte sowie der angehängten Bild-, Ton- und Informationsmaterialien. Die Nutzung von hier veröffentlichten Informationen zur Eigeninformation und redaktionellen Weiterverarbeitung ist in der Regel kostenfrei. Bitte klären Sie vor einer Weiterverwendung urheberrechtliche Fragen mit dem angegebenen Herausgeber. Bei Veröffentlichung senden Sie bitte ein Belegexemplar an service@lifepr.de.