Broadcast Solutions hosts Broadcast Innovation Day on 2 March 2023

Broadcast Solutions GmbH invites you to a new edition of the Broadcast Innovation Days. The Broadcast Innovation Day 2023 will take place on 2 March 2023 at the company's headquarters in Bingen am Rhein. Registration for visitors and exhibitors is possible via the website: https://go.broadcast-solutions.de/en-gb/bid.

At the same time, Broadcast Solutions will celebrate the 20th anniversary of the company on the occasion of Broadcast Innovation Day 2023.

With the Broadcast Innovation Days, the leading system integrator offers the broadcast community the opportunity to experience the latest news on OB vans, studios, remote production, IP or data management and to get to know innovative new products and solutions from the company's portfolio. Selected partners will show their products in an accompanying exhibition.

The one-day event is free of charge and provides information about new products and future technologies in the broadcast world. Many projects can also be seen in the production halls of Broadcast Solutions GmbH, one of the largest system integrators in Europe.

The company has created the Broadcast Innovation Days as a series of events to inform visitors about the latest innovations and trends in the broadcast industry. Already 17 editions of the Innovation Days have taken place around the world, with more than 2,500 visitors attending.



Broadcast Innovation Day 2023, Bingen am Rhein.
When: 2 March 2023, 10.00 - 18.00, followed by an evening event
Where: Broadcast Solutions Headquarters, Alfred Nobel Str. 5, 55411 Bingen am Rhein, Germany

Registration at: https://go.broadcast-solutions.de/en-gb/bid

Broadcast Solutions GmbH

Broadcast Solutions ist einer der größten Systemintegratoren Europas und besteht aus einer Gruppe von weltweit tätigen Unternehmen. 2003 in Deutschland gegründet, steht Broadcast Solutions für Innovation und Ingenieurleistungen "Made in Germany". Mit Tochtergesellschaften in Europa, Asien und dem Nahen Osten plant, realisiert und realisiert die Broadcast Solutions Gruppe Projekte und bietet ihre Dienstleistungen in allen Bereichen rund um Broadcast und Contenterstellung und -distribution an - weltweit.
Mit mehr als 200 Mitarbeitern weltweit und als Hardware-unabhängiger Systemintegrator bietet Broadcast Solutions seinen Kunden maßgeschneiderte Lösungen - von der Idee bis zur Implementierung und darüber hinaus. Mehr Informationen zu unserem Unternehmen und unseren Produkten finden Sie unter www.broadcast-solutions.de / www.broadcast-products.de / www.hi-app.de

