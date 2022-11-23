Broadcast Solutions hosts Broadcast Innovation Day on 2 March 2023

Broadcast Solutions hosts Broadcast Innovation Day on 2 March 2023Bingen, )
At the same time, Broadcast Solutions will celebrate the 20th anniversary of the company on the occasion of Broadcast Innovation Day 2023.
With the Broadcast Innovation Days, the leading system integrator offers the broadcast community the opportunity to experience the latest news on OB vans, studios, remote production, IP or data management and to get to know innovative new products and solutions from the company's portfolio. Selected partners will show their products in an accompanying exhibition.
The one-day event is free of charge and provides information about new products and future technologies in the broadcast world. Many projects can also be seen in the production halls of Broadcast Solutions GmbH, one of the largest system integrators in Europe.
The company has created the Broadcast Innovation Days as a series of events to inform visitors about the latest innovations and trends in the broadcast industry. Already 17 editions of the Innovation Days have taken place around the world, with more than 2,500 visitors attending.
Information:
Broadcast Innovation Day 2023, Bingen am Rhein.
When: 2 March 2023, 10.00 - 18.00, followed by an evening event
Where: Broadcast Solutions Headquarters, Alfred Nobel Str. 5, 55411 Bingen am Rhein, Germany
Registration at: https://go.broadcast-solutions.de/en-gb/bid