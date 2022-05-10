Broadcast Solutions Nordic planned and installed the Live Media System at Nokia Arena, Tampere
Nokia Arena actually hosts the Ice Hockey World Championships 2022Bingen, )
Broadcast Solutions Nordic was responsible for developing and implementing a Live Broadcast Technology Solution from the outset. The project’s heart is a master control room for managing, collecting, editing, and distributing video and audio signals within the venue and to outside partners.
The control room serves as a distribution centre for video, audio and commentary signals. On the video side, it controls and feeds all screens in the venue, such as the LED cube, boards, ice projector, Arena TV and digital signage. Its flexible approach also manages external broadcasts by forwarding signals to the OB van compound to a dedicated fibre link for broadcasters and distribution partners. Furthermore, the installation operates all in- and outgoing audio signals from the ice rink, feeding the arena PA, stageboxes around the ice rink and the PAVA system.
Antti Laurila, Managing Director at Broadcast Solutions Nordic, adds: “I am from the Tampere region and extremely proud that we are involved with such a great project. The Live Media System we designed and implemented enriches the visitor experience and gives a wow-effect that has not been seen in Finland before. Broadcast Solutions’ experience in the broadcast system integration and the company’s continuous learning and innovations in the latest technologies is key to such a successful project implementation. We were involved with system design from the early beginning, so all aspects and innovations were considered in the solution that meets the customer’s expectations.”
The Live Broadcast Technology System
Possibly the most modern multi-purpose venue in the Nordics, Nokia Arena’s overall amount of signal possibilities is impressive, and yet it offers enough headroom to add more. Usually, 32 camera feeds are coming in for ice hockey matches. With added graphics and slomo feeds, all signals are processed using Ross Video’s end-to-end turnkey solution that combines the traditional production control room with LED display control, allowing unmatched creative flexibility and scalability. Ross’s DashBoard server hardware plus XPression Workflow and Tessera systems are used for the LED display control and venue graphics. A Ross Ultrix Router is the system’s backbone for signal management, with video/audio routing, multiviewers, audio processing, frame synchronisers, clean/quiet switching, UHD gearboxing and more, unified in one single system. Supporting 12G throughout, it is UHD compatible and adds multiple IP I/O to the production system. A wow-effect visitors already experience comes from handling real-time data and using it during productions, e.g. showing video clips and shooting speed on the ice projector during periods etc. All dasher boards and pillars are LED walls giving the team the freedom to show whatever content is needed.
Matias Palo, AV Technician at Aku Factory Ltd., comments on working with the system daily: “One of the best parts of the new system is that it’s very logical to use and graphics functions are perfectly integrated and native in XPression. So we can do animations directly to the system and not use multiple tools and convert graphics back and forth. With the control room, transitions from one production to another are effortless. We can move from ice hockey productions to concerts fast and without problems.”
The audio realm is based on a Dante audio network system with flexible ways of connecting audio from any instance in the network. Stageboxes and Dante I/O access points are located at different spots in the venue, running on fibre cables. A Yamaha QL5 mixing console has the power over all audio signals in the control room. A Riedel Artist 64 Port Intercom System is used for internal and external system communications.
The overall media system handles with flexibility and ease all kinds of events, from ice hockey matches to musicals and beyond.
Designed by world-famous architect Daniel Libeskind and officially opened in December 2021, Nokia Arena will be hosting the Ice Hockey World Championships in May 2022. Besides being the new home of two ice hockey clubs, Tampereen Ilves and Tappara, the building is a multifunctioning landmark with hotels, restaurants, casinos and event facilities. It is located in the centre of the Finnish city.
About Broadcast Solutions Nordic Oy
Broadcast Solutions Nordic is a part of the Broadcast Solutions Group, one of Europe's biggest system integrators. Started in Germany in 2003, Broadcast Solutions stands for innovation and engineering "Made in Germany ". With subsidiaries in Europe, Asia, and the Middle East, the group plans, implements, and realises projects and offers its services globally in broadcast and content-related areas.
About Nokia Arena
Nokia Arena is a next-generation experience centre located in the heart of Tampere, that opens a new era in event experiences. An arena that can accommodate up to 15,000 spectators, a world-class hotel, an international casino, versatile event facilities and numerous restaurants come together to create an unforgettable, unique event experience that you cannot find anywhere else. Nokia Arena and the Tampere Central Deck are designed by the internationally renowned architect Daniel Libeskind.
More information on the arena: https://nokiaarena.fi/en/
