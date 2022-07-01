Broadcast Solutions GmbH acquires Thum + Mahr GmbH

Broadcast Solutions GmbH

Broadcast Solutions ist einer der größten Systemintegratoren Europas und besteht aus einer Gruppe von weltweit tätigen Unternehmen. Vor mehr als 17 Jahren in Deutschland gegründet, steht Broadcast Solutions für Innovation und Ingenieurleistungen "Made in Germany". Mit Tochtergesellschaften in Europa, Asien und dem Nahen Osten plant, realisiert und realisiert die Broadcast Solutions Gruppe Projekte und bietet ihre Dienstleistungen in allen Bereichen rund um Broadcast und Contenterstellung und -distribution an - weltweit.

Mit mehr als 200 Mitarbeitern weltweit und als Hardware-unabhängiger Systemintegrator bietet Broadcast Solutions seinen Kunden maßgeschneiderte Lösungen - von der Idee bis zur Implementierung und darüber hinaus. Mehr Informationen zu unserem Unternehmen und unseren Produkten finden Sie unter www.broadcast-solutions.de / www.broadcast-products.de / www.hi-app.de



Mobile Production

Einheiten zur Flightcase Produktion

Ü-Wagen

DSNGs



Studio- und Sendeeinrichtungen

Radio Studios

TV Studios

MCRs

Playouts

Remote Production

Übertragung

Arena Infrastruktur



Produktions-Service

Seilkamera Systeme

Video Assistant Referee Service



Produkt Sales

Vertrieb von ausgewählten Produkten

Reseller von Broadcast Technology



Playouts

Remote Production

Übertragung

Arena Infrastruktur



Behördenkommunikation

Mesh Network Systeme

Tactical Kits

Überwachungs-Fahrzeuge

Spezialfahrzeuge der Polizei



Customer Care

Support und Maintenance

Service-Level Agreements

Engineering Services



Produkt Entwicklung

hi – human interface

