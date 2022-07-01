Kontakt
QR-Code für die aktuelle URL

Pressemitteilung Box-ID: 906572

Broadcast Solutions GmbH Alfred-Nobel-Str. 5 55411 Bingen, Deutschland http://www.broadcast-solutions.de
Ansprechpartner:in Herr Andreas Höflich +49 6721 4008287
Logo der Firma Broadcast Solutions GmbH

Broadcast Solutions GmbH acquires Thum + Mahr GmbH

Broadcast Solutions acquires system integration division of Thum + Mahr

(lifePR) (Bingen, )
Broadcast Solutions GmbH announces that it has acquired the system integration division of Thum + Mahr GmbH in Monheim (Germany), effective 1 July 2022. After more than 40 years of successful activity, the managing partners of Thum + Mahr GmbH, Peter Thum and Hanno Mahr, have decided to continue the system integration division in the future under the umbrella of the Broadcast Solutions Group and thus also arrange the business succession. Thum + Mahr GmbH will continue at the Monheim am Rhein location as an independent subsidiary of the Broadcast Solutions Group with an existing experienced team of 18 employees. Peter Thum and Hanno Mahr, with their many years of experience, will continue to support the company as advisors. Stefan Mertens, who has also been Managing Director of Thum + Mahr GmbH since 2004, will continue to manage the business of Thum + Mahr GmbH as COO. Stefan Breder, CEO of the Broadcast Solutions Group, will act as CEO of Thum + Mahr GmbH.

"I am very much looking forward to further developing Thum + Mahr GmbH in my new function and the new constellation. I am sure that the cooperation of both companies will only positively affect our customers. Together we can act more flexibly and more strongly on the market and respond even more individually to our customers' needs, " says Stefan Mertens, COO of Thum + Mahr GmbH.

"With Thum + Mahr GmbH, we welcome an experienced team under the umbrella of Broadcast Solutions GmbH; this has many advantages. The fields of activity of both companies complement each other perfectly. Thus, we can jointly push our activities in the German-speaking region and the international field," says Stefan Breder, CEO of the Broadcast Solutions Group.

The now agreed cooperation between Thum + Mahr GmbH and the Broadcast Solutions Group will result in far-reaching positive synergy effects from which the customers of both companies will benefit. The realignment aims to offer them even better services and also to be able to handle larger projects smoothly. In addition, the declared plan is also to open up new customer groups with the merger.

Further information on Thum + Mahr GmbH can be found here: www.thummahr.de/.

Information on Broadcast Solutions can be found on the website: www.broadcast-solutions.de/

Broadcast Solutions GmbH

Broadcast Solutions ist einer der größten Systemintegratoren Europas und besteht aus einer Gruppe von weltweit tätigen Unternehmen. Vor mehr als 17 Jahren in Deutschland gegründet, steht Broadcast Solutions für Innovation und Ingenieurleistungen "Made in Germany". Mit Tochtergesellschaften in Europa, Asien und dem Nahen Osten plant, realisiert und realisiert die Broadcast Solutions Gruppe Projekte und bietet ihre Dienstleistungen in allen Bereichen rund um Broadcast und Contenterstellung und -distribution an - weltweit.
Mit mehr als 200 Mitarbeitern weltweit und als Hardware-unabhängiger Systemintegrator bietet Broadcast Solutions seinen Kunden maßgeschneiderte Lösungen - von der Idee bis zur Implementierung und darüber hinaus. Mehr Informationen zu unserem Unternehmen und unseren Produkten finden Sie unter www.broadcast-solutions.de / www.broadcast-products.de / www.hi-app.de

Mobile Production
Einheiten zur Flightcase Produktion
Ü-Wagen
DSNGs

Studio- und Sendeeinrichtungen
Radio Studios
TV Studios
MCRs
Playouts
Remote Production
Übertragung
Arena Infrastruktur

Produktions-Service
Seilkamera Systeme
Video Assistant Referee Service

Produkt Sales
Vertrieb von ausgewählten Produkten
Reseller von Broadcast Technology

Playouts
Remote Production
Übertragung
Arena Infrastruktur

Behördenkommunikation
Mesh Network Systeme
Tactical Kits
Überwachungs-Fahrzeuge
Spezialfahrzeuge der Polizei

Customer Care
Support und Maintenance
Service-Level Agreements
Engineering Services

Produkt Entwicklung
hi – human interface

Für die oben stehenden Pressemitteilungen, das angezeigte Event bzw. das Stellenangebot sowie für das angezeigte Bild- und Tonmaterial ist allein der jeweils angegebene Herausgeber (siehe Firmeninfo bei Klick auf Bild/Meldungstitel oder Firmeninfo rechte Spalte) verantwortlich. Dieser ist in der Regel auch Urheber der Pressetexte sowie der angehängten Bild-, Ton- und Informationsmaterialien. Die Nutzung von hier veröffentlichten Informationen zur Eigeninformation und redaktionellen Weiterverarbeitung ist in der Regel kostenfrei. Bitte klären Sie vor einer Weiterverwendung urheberrechtliche Fragen mit dem angegebenen Herausgeber. Bei Veröffentlichung senden Sie bitte ein Belegexemplar an service@lifepr.de.
Wichtiger Hinweis:

Eine systematische Speicherung dieser Daten sowie die Verwendung auch von Teilen dieses Datenbankwerks sind nur mit schriftlicher Genehmigung durch die unn | UNITED NEWS NETWORK GmbH gestattet.

unn | UNITED NEWS NETWORK GmbH 2002–2022, Alle Rechte vorbehalten

Für die oben stehenden Pressemitteilungen, das angezeigte Event bzw. das Stellenangebot sowie für das angezeigte Bild- und Tonmaterial ist allein der jeweils angegebene Herausgeber (siehe Firmeninfo bei Klick auf Bild/Meldungstitel oder Firmeninfo rechte Spalte) verantwortlich. Dieser ist in der Regel auch Urheber der Pressetexte sowie der angehängten Bild-, Ton- und Informationsmaterialien. Die Nutzung von hier veröffentlichten Informationen zur Eigeninformation und redaktionellen Weiterverarbeitung ist in der Regel kostenfrei. Bitte klären Sie vor einer Weiterverwendung urheberrechtliche Fragen mit dem angegebenen Herausgeber. Bei Veröffentlichung senden Sie bitte ein Belegexemplar an service@lifepr.de.