Broadcast Solutions GmbH acquires Thum + Mahr GmbH

Broadcast Solutions GmbH announces that it has acquired the system integration division of Thum + Mahr GmbH in Monheim (Germany), effective 1 July 2022. After more than 40 years of successful activity, the managing partners of Thum + Mahr GmbH, Peter Thum and Hanno Mahr, have decided to continue the system integration division in the future under the umbrella of the Broadcast Solutions Group and thus also arrange the business succession. Thum + Mahr GmbH will continue at the Monheim am Rhein location as an independent subsidiary of the Broadcast Solutions Group with an existing experienced team of 18 employees. Peter Thum and Hanno Mahr, with their many years of experience, will continue to support the company as advisors. Stefan Mertens, who has also been Managing Director of Thum + Mahr GmbH since 2004, will continue to manage the business of Thum + Mahr GmbH as COO. Stefan Breder, CEO of the Broadcast Solutions Group, will act as CEO of Thum + Mahr GmbH."I am very much looking forward to further developing Thum + Mahr GmbH in my new function and the new constellation. I am sure that the cooperation of both companies will only positively affect our customers. Together we can act more flexibly and more strongly on the market and respond even more individually to our customers' needs, " says Stefan Mertens, COO of Thum + Mahr GmbH."With Thum + Mahr GmbH, we welcome an experienced team under the umbrella of Broadcast Solutions GmbH; this has many advantages. The fields of activity of both companies complement each other perfectly. Thus, we can jointly push our activities in the German-speaking region and the international field," says Stefan Breder, CEO of the Broadcast Solutions Group.The now agreed cooperation between Thum + Mahr GmbH and the Broadcast Solutions Group will result in far-reaching positive synergy effects from which the customers of both companies will benefit. The realignment aims to offer them even better services and also to be able to handle larger projects smoothly. In addition, the declared plan is also to open up new customer groups with the merger.Further information on Thum + Mahr GmbH can be found here: www.thummahr.de/ Information on Broadcast Solutions can be found on the website: www.broadcast-solutions.de/