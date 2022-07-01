Broadcast Solutions GmbH acquires Thum + Mahr GmbH
Broadcast Solutions acquires system integration division of Thum + MahrBingen, )
"I am very much looking forward to further developing Thum + Mahr GmbH in my new function and the new constellation. I am sure that the cooperation of both companies will only positively affect our customers. Together we can act more flexibly and more strongly on the market and respond even more individually to our customers' needs, " says Stefan Mertens, COO of Thum + Mahr GmbH.
"With Thum + Mahr GmbH, we welcome an experienced team under the umbrella of Broadcast Solutions GmbH; this has many advantages. The fields of activity of both companies complement each other perfectly. Thus, we can jointly push our activities in the German-speaking region and the international field," says Stefan Breder, CEO of the Broadcast Solutions Group.
The now agreed cooperation between Thum + Mahr GmbH and the Broadcast Solutions Group will result in far-reaching positive synergy effects from which the customers of both companies will benefit. The realignment aims to offer them even better services and also to be able to handle larger projects smoothly. In addition, the declared plan is also to open up new customer groups with the merger.
Further information on Thum + Mahr GmbH can be found here: www.thummahr.de/.
Information on Broadcast Solutions can be found on the website: www.broadcast-solutions.de/