Kontakt
QR-Code für die aktuelle URL

Pressemitteilung Box-ID: 941654

Broadcast Solutions GmbH Alfred-Nobel-Str. 5 55411 Bingen, Deutschland http://www.broadcast-solutions.de
Ansprechpartner:in Herr Andreas Höflich +49 6721 4008287
Logo der Firma Broadcast Solutions GmbH

Al Seer Marine Latest Partnership for Intelligent Maritime Solutions together with Broadcast Solutions

Al Seer Marine Latest Partnership Creates a World Hub for Intelligent Maritime Solutions together with Broadcast Solutions and Silvus Technologies

(lifePR) (Bingen, )
Al Seer Marine (ADX: ASM), the global player across multiple marine sectors and a subsidiary of the International Holding Company (IHC), announced its latest strategic collaboration with Silvus Technologies, Inc., and Broadcast Solutions GmbH, to strengthen Al Seer Marine’s Maritime Autonomous Center of Excellence – a leading hub for intelligent maritime solutions.

Located in Al Seer Marine’s state-of-the-art shipyard, featuring the world’s largest robotic arm-based 3D printer, dedicated training institute, and maritime maintenance facility in Abu Dhabi, the Center will provide government, industry, academia and private sector organizations from around the world the opportunity to develop, test, and gain practical experience operating autonomous systems throughout the waters of the region.

Leveraging the company’s success in autonomous maritime platform development, Silvus’ advanced wireless network communication expertise, and Broadcast Solutions’ depth of experience in systems integration, the Maritime Autonomous Center of Excellence will rapidly become a world leading center for maritime solutions.

“Al Seer Marine continues to develop, build and deliver leading autonomous products and services throughout the region. Our organizations share common interests and values in providing the technologies that are needed in today’s world, while shaping those that will form tomorrow. We will continuously help key organizations sustain autonomous systems for the advancement of the UAE and regional partners through the combination of key innovative technologies and working closely with our strategic partners,” said Guy Neivens, CEO of Al Seer Marine.

“We are honored to join with Al Seer Marine and Broadcast Solutions in this collaborative endeavor to accelerate technology innovation and the art of what’s possible. We believe the Center will become an invaluable resource for system developers, industry partners, and end users,” said Allen Johnston, Silvus Senior Director International Sales and Business Development.

“As a long-term Al Seer Marine and Silvus partner, we look forward to contributing our team’s expertise to foster growth and development within the UAE in this exciting sector,” said Peter Jakobsson, Business Development Director at Broadcast Solutions.

As the Center’s principal communications technology partner, Silvus Technologies will provide wireless broadband network connectivity solutions for organizations accessing the Center. Broadcast Solutions will serve as the Center’s primary systems integration partner, working closely with participating organizations on solutions design, execution, and optimization.

Caption: (f.l.t.r.: Allen Johnston, Silvus Senior Director International Sales and Business Development; Guy Neivens, CEO von Al Seer Marine; Peter Jakobsson, Business Development Director bei Broadcast Solutions)

Broadcast Solutions GmbH

Broadcast Solutions ist einer der größten Systemintegratoren Europas und besteht aus einer Gruppe von weltweit tätigen Unternehmen. 2003 in Deutschland gegründet, steht Broadcast Solutions für Innovation und Ingenieurleistungen "Made in Germany". Mit Tochtergesellschaften in Europa, Asien und dem Nahen Osten plant, realisiert und realisiert die Broadcast Solutions Gruppe Projekte und bietet ihre Dienstleistungen in allen Bereichen rund um Broadcast und Contenterstellung und -distribution an - weltweit.
Mit mehr als 250 Mitarbeitern weltweit und als Hardware-unabhängiger Systemintegrator bietet Broadcast Solutions seinen Kunden maßgeschneiderte Lösungen - von der Idee bis zur Implementierung und darüber hinaus. Mehr Informationen zu unserem Unternehmen und unseren Produkten finden Sie unter www.broadcast-solutions.de / www.broadcast-products.de / www.hi-app.de

Mobile Production
Einheiten zur Flightcase Produktion
Ü-Wagen
DSNGs

Studio- und Sendeeinrichtungen
Radio Studios
TV Studios
MCRs
Playouts
Remote Production
Übertragung
Arena Infrastruktur

Produktions-Service
Seilkamera Systeme
Video Assistant Referee Service

Produkt Sales
Vertrieb von ausgewählten Produkten
Reseller von Broadcast Technology

Playouts
Remote Production
Übertragung
Arena Infrastruktur

Behördenkommunikation
Mesh Network Systeme
Tactical Kits
Überwachungs-Fahrzeuge
Spezialfahrzeuge der Polizei

Customer Care
Support und Maintenance
Service-Level Agreements
Engineering Services

Produkt Entwicklung
hi – human interface

Für die oben stehenden Pressemitteilungen, das angezeigte Event bzw. das Stellenangebot sowie für das angezeigte Bild- und Tonmaterial ist allein der jeweils angegebene Herausgeber (siehe Firmeninfo bei Klick auf Bild/Meldungstitel oder Firmeninfo rechte Spalte) verantwortlich. Dieser ist in der Regel auch Urheber der Pressetexte sowie der angehängten Bild-, Ton- und Informationsmaterialien. Die Nutzung von hier veröffentlichten Informationen zur Eigeninformation und redaktionellen Weiterverarbeitung ist in der Regel kostenfrei. Bitte klären Sie vor einer Weiterverwendung urheberrechtliche Fragen mit dem angegebenen Herausgeber. Bei Veröffentlichung senden Sie bitte ein Belegexemplar an service@lifepr.de.
Wichtiger Hinweis:

Eine systematische Speicherung dieser Daten sowie die Verwendung auch von Teilen dieses Datenbankwerks sind nur mit schriftlicher Genehmigung durch die unn | UNITED NEWS NETWORK GmbH gestattet.

unn | UNITED NEWS NETWORK GmbH 2002–2023, Alle Rechte vorbehalten

Für die oben stehenden Pressemitteilungen, das angezeigte Event bzw. das Stellenangebot sowie für das angezeigte Bild- und Tonmaterial ist allein der jeweils angegebene Herausgeber (siehe Firmeninfo bei Klick auf Bild/Meldungstitel oder Firmeninfo rechte Spalte) verantwortlich. Dieser ist in der Regel auch Urheber der Pressetexte sowie der angehängten Bild-, Ton- und Informationsmaterialien. Die Nutzung von hier veröffentlichten Informationen zur Eigeninformation und redaktionellen Weiterverarbeitung ist in der Regel kostenfrei. Bitte klären Sie vor einer Weiterverwendung urheberrechtliche Fragen mit dem angegebenen Herausgeber. Bei Veröffentlichung senden Sie bitte ein Belegexemplar an service@lifepr.de.