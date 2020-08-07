Pressemitteilung BoxID: 810269 (BOTTA design)

Extraordinary, consistently logical and now also with automatic movement - the new UNO 24 Automatic from BOTTA

BOTTA equips the original 24-hour one-hand watches with high-precision Swiss Made automatic movement

Special times require special watches, says product designer Klaus Botta, for whom time is always something special and every developed watch captivates with unique features. With the UNO, developed in 1986, which was the first wristwatch in the world based on the one-hand principle, the watch manufacturer has made a name for himself. Now, with the UNO 24 Automatic, BOTTA is launching a one-hand watch with 24-hour display and refined ETA 2893-2 automatic movement housed in a new Tri-Titanium case.



"We were regularly asked by customers for a 24-hour automatic watch," explains Klaus Botta, owner of the watch brand of the same name, about the development of the new flagship-model, which combines an extraordinary display concept with high-precision technology.



"For demanding wearers with a taste for the extraordinary"



Since a day has 24 hours and not 12 hours, the UNO 24 embodies the time display in its most logical form by showing the whole day at a glance. Just as a day is divided into a day and a night half, the dial of the all-day watch is also divided into a light and a dark half. The hand of the UNO 24 follows the course of the sun exactly: in the morning it is at the horizon, at noon it is at the top, in the evening it is at the horizon again and at night it is at the bottom. When the fine date line is crossed at midnight, the date display also changes and the new day begins.



The new UNO 24 Automatic now combines in a unique way the 24-hour display with the fascination of mechanical watch movement. Behind the logically designed dial, a refined Swiss Made ETA 2893-2 automatic movement performs the mechanical work.



The UNO 24 Automatic is installed in the new, fully screwed Tri-Titan housing developed by BOTTA, which is made of three special titanium alloys, each perfectly matched to its individual purpose. These alloys, which are otherwise used in high-tech industry or medicine, guarantee absolute non-allergenicity and ensure a pleasant wearing comfort. The skilful case design also contributes to this – the bottom strap lugs with inwardly sloping flanks ensure good ventilation of the wrist.



"Thanks to its design and the materials used, the UNO 24 is light but at the same time extremely robust. Despite its unusual appearance, this makes it a very comfortable watch to wear."



The UNO 24 Automatic is available with a light-coloured dial and orange contrasting elements or in the dark version with green accents. Prices start at 1.590 €.



Attractive Pioneer Edition on presale



At the start of the presale, the UNO 24 Automatic is available as a limited "Pioneer Edition". In this first edition, the new model has been decorated with an engraving in the special Pioneer Design on the rotor. Additionally, during the presale period, buyers will receive an exclusive watch winder with their UNO 24 Automatic.

