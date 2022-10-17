Officially opened - These are the award winners of the B3 Biennial 2022

The 10th B3 Biennial officially opened!

14 artists won the B3 BEN Award

The time has come: Thewill open its doors for theand, right at the start, will honor outstanding cultural and media professionals for their special achievements in storytelling with moving images., President of the HfG Offenbach and Artistic Director of the B3, opened the B3 2022 together with, State Secretary of the Hessian Ministry of Higher Education, Research and the Arts,, Frankfurt's Head of Economic Affairs, and, Managing Director of the Kulturfonds Frankfurt RheinMain, in the Astor Film Lounge.State Secretary Asar paid tribute to B3 on its tenth birthday: "."Festival director Prof. Bernd Kracke summed up the essence of the anniversary edition: "IAt the subsequent award ceremony, the two Belgian filmmakerswere honored with the main. Luc Dardenne gratefully accepted it from B3 Festival Director Prof. Bernd Kracke after a laudatory speech byArtistic Director of the Tribeca Film Festival New York. As protagonists of our society, the Dardenne brothers raise their voices in their works for those who need a voice on the margins of society. Their films are award-winning and much discussed, and their support for young talent is legendary.The second grand prize, the, went to artist duo. Most recently, their work has been honored through retrospectives at ZKM Karlsruhe and OK Zentrum für Gegenwartskunst Linz. They inspire other artists through their cross-media approach and active connection of technology, science and art, thus stimulating new ideas.Berlin-based artistwas awarded thefor his short film, which he financed in part through a crowdfunding campaign. Thecan be seen onFor his film collage, artistwas awarded the. His installation observes the repetition of human actions in the context of nature and infrastructure and simultaneously rearranges them in a surreal yet familiar-looking landscape, comparable to the popular Settlers games. These and other impressive works from the B3 Talent Forum are on display at HOCI at Bethmannhof.Austrian directorpresented filmmakerwith the award for. The romantic film from Denmark will celebrate itsonby, in which she herself plays the lead role, was awarded. TILDYPOPS is an intimate portrayal of a young girl's experience dealing with an alcoholic brother who suffers from functional autism. This deeply personal story, based on Tiggy Bayley's teenage years, will be screenedThis year, B3 will award the prize fortoby. In this work, the French artists show their true love story in their own domestic environment. They use the codes of commercial images of stock videos and play with the normative and idealized representations they produce. Their work can be seen at the B3 Moving Image Forum at HOCI.Hesse nativeakais a German digital animation artist and recipient of the. He has quickly made a name for himself in the uncharted territory of crypto art and now sells his work to international collectors and "internet gold diggers." With his penchant for cartoon-like moving images, Pfeifer's works humorously draw attention to social ills.The award forgoes to. He is a pioneering media artist from Azerbaijan whose sculptures and paintings are driven by artificial intelligence and machine learning. His works reflect the rapid technological changes in the global context by rethinking the art and cultural heritage of the Middle East.receive the award forfor their work. Both are co-founders, managing directors and producers of the Darmstadt-based studio Faber Courtial. Under their leadership, the company developed into one of the leading VR and VFX studios in Germany.embarks on an emotionally intense virtual reality journey to experience the dramatic milestones in the evolution of the Earth and humanity. An immersive 24-hour metaphor of 4.7 billion years of evolution that can also be experienced at HOCI at Bethmannhof.