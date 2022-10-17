Kontakt
QR-Code für die aktuelle URL

Pressemitteilung Box-ID: 920534

B3 Biennale des bewegten Bildes Schlossstrasse 31 63065 Offenbach/ Main, Deutschland http://b3biennale.de/de/
Ansprechpartner:in Herr Hatem El-Tawil
Logo der Firma B3 Biennale des bewegten Bildes

New guest confirmed

We are pleased to announce the film producer and brother of Julian Assange, Gabriel Shipton

(lifePR) (Offenbach/ Main, )
Talk FILMS FOR DEMOCRACY! on Tuesday, October 18, 2022 at 4 p.m. at Astor Film Lounge MyZeil.

The B3 Biennial is pleased to announce Julien Assange's brother, Gabriel Shipton, who will enrich the B3 Conference day around the theme of democracy.
Gabriel himself has worked in film production for more than 15 years and has developed a broad and deep knowledge of the industry. Shipton has long and valuable relationships with inspiring and successful professionals in the industry and has been involved in diverse productions, from low-budget feature films and high-quality television series to major studio productions.
On Tuesday, October 18, in the talk with award-winning filmmaker and moderator Dr. Ina Knobloch, Gabriel Shipton will address the question of how much independence film, the moving image and its narrative need to strengthen democracy. Does independent communication exist at all? People like whistleblowers contribute to the correction of narratives and in the best case strengthen independent communication and free forms of government, like democracy. 

ITHAKA A Father. A Family. A Fight For Justice

In keeping with Shipton's visit, B3 will screen the film ITHAKA A Father. A Family. A Fight For Justice, produced by Shipton himself, at the Astor Film Lounge on Tuesday, October 18. This documents the fight for Julian Assange, a man whose idea of justice led him to found the organization WikiLeaks to provide a safe platform for whistleblowers. The information released by WikiLeaks has brought to light countless abuses, including war crimes, corruption, and environmental scandals. For this revolutionary journalistic work, Julian Assange has been celebrated and showered with awards, but it is precisely this journalism that has led the U.S. to charge him with espionage and demand his extradition. Should Assange be extradited to the U.S., he faces a closed-door trial and a prison sentence of 175 years. For more than three years, he has been held under the harshest conditions in London's high-security Belmarsh prison, awaiting the outcome of his extradition proceedings.

B3 Conference Highlight

For those interested in politics, the panel “Which socio-political systems will take the lead in the world in the future?” will certainly be of interest. Also on Tuesday, October 18, at 2:30 p.m., renowned guests Dr. Mariana Bozesan, Dr. Emilia Roig, Prof. Dr. Stephan Brunnhuber and Ismaël Joffroy Chandoutis will talk about the role creative people can and should play as portraitists, chroniclers and critics of our time or as visionaries looking into a possible future. What form of society would be right for them and in their eyes? They will discuss these questions live and with the audience in the Astor Film Lounge

Website Promotion

Website Promotion

B3 Biennale des bewegten Bildes

Controversial and multi-layered, creative artists speak out at the B3 Conference and present their works in screenings and exhibitions. The focus is on narration, storytelling. Every year, the guests at B3 provide an insight and outlook on the possibilities that exist in terms of content and technology to creatively develop ideas and stories. In doing so, they process their content in a wide variety of ways - from political, socially critical, philosophical to humorous.

B3 will take place from October 15 to 23, 2022, and celebrates its tenth anniversary this year.

The organizer of the B3 Biennial of the Moving Image is the Hochschule für Gestaltung (HfG) Offenbach. The sponsor of B3 is the Hessian Ministry of Higher Education, Research and the Arts (HMWK). Sponsors and partners are the Kulturfonds Frankfurt RheinMain, the Wirtschaftsförderung Frankfurt as well as Sylvia and Friedrich von Metzler. Strategic partners of B3 are the Frankfurt Book Fair, THE ARTS+, Film London and many more. Central event partners are the ASTOR Film Lounge MyZeil, the Palmengarten, CLUK and The Vatrix among others.

Für die oben stehenden Pressemitteilungen, das angezeigte Event bzw. das Stellenangebot sowie für das angezeigte Bild- und Tonmaterial ist allein der jeweils angegebene Herausgeber (siehe Firmeninfo bei Klick auf Bild/Meldungstitel oder Firmeninfo rechte Spalte) verantwortlich. Dieser ist in der Regel auch Urheber der Pressetexte sowie der angehängten Bild-, Ton- und Informationsmaterialien. Die Nutzung von hier veröffentlichten Informationen zur Eigeninformation und redaktionellen Weiterverarbeitung ist in der Regel kostenfrei. Bitte klären Sie vor einer Weiterverwendung urheberrechtliche Fragen mit dem angegebenen Herausgeber. Bei Veröffentlichung senden Sie bitte ein Belegexemplar an service@lifepr.de.
Wichtiger Hinweis:

Eine systematische Speicherung dieser Daten sowie die Verwendung auch von Teilen dieses Datenbankwerks sind nur mit schriftlicher Genehmigung durch die unn | UNITED NEWS NETWORK GmbH gestattet.

unn | UNITED NEWS NETWORK GmbH 2002–2022, Alle Rechte vorbehalten

Für die oben stehenden Pressemitteilungen, das angezeigte Event bzw. das Stellenangebot sowie für das angezeigte Bild- und Tonmaterial ist allein der jeweils angegebene Herausgeber (siehe Firmeninfo bei Klick auf Bild/Meldungstitel oder Firmeninfo rechte Spalte) verantwortlich. Dieser ist in der Regel auch Urheber der Pressetexte sowie der angehängten Bild-, Ton- und Informationsmaterialien. Die Nutzung von hier veröffentlichten Informationen zur Eigeninformation und redaktionellen Weiterverarbeitung ist in der Regel kostenfrei. Bitte klären Sie vor einer Weiterverwendung urheberrechtliche Fragen mit dem angegebenen Herausgeber. Bei Veröffentlichung senden Sie bitte ein Belegexemplar an service@lifepr.de.