New guest confirmed

B3 Biennale des bewegten Bildes

Controversial and multi-layered, creative artists speak out at the B3 Conference and present their works in screenings and exhibitions. The focus is on narration, storytelling. Every year, the guests at B3 provide an insight and outlook on the possibilities that exist in terms of content and technology to creatively develop ideas and stories. In doing so, they process their content in a wide variety of ways - from political, socially critical, philosophical to humorous.



B3 will take place from October 15 to 23, 2022, and celebrates its tenth anniversary this year.



The organizer of the B3 Biennial of the Moving Image is the Hochschule für Gestaltung (HfG) Offenbach. The sponsor of B3 is the Hessian Ministry of Higher Education, Research and the Arts (HMWK). Sponsors and partners are the Kulturfonds Frankfurt RheinMain, the Wirtschaftsförderung Frankfurt as well as Sylvia and Friedrich von Metzler. Strategic partners of B3 are the Frankfurt Book Fair, THE ARTS+, Film London and many more. Central event partners are the ASTOR Film Lounge MyZeil, the Palmengarten, CLUK and The Vatrix among others.

