Kontakt
QR-Code für die aktuelle URL

Pressemitteilung Box-ID: 892091

AVIMIVA GmbH Franz Kollmann-Straße 4 3300 Amstetten, Österreich http://www.avimiva.com
Ansprechpartner:in Frau Alexandra Haas +43 699 18087150
Logo der Firma AVIMIVA GmbH

In love, engaged and married!

But what comes next?

(lifePR) (Amstetten, )
Every bride and groom looks forward to the most beautiful of all trips after their dream wedding.

The honeymoon and romantic days with a touch of luxury and exclusive Beach and Spa Lingerie!  

Romantic and sensual days full of tenderness on a paradisiacal tropical island - together and undisturbed - the mere idea of a honeymoon gives you tingling goose bumps.

Endless white beaches of sand like icing sugar. Picture-book palm trees leaning almost kitschily over the water. Only the footprints of two lovers in the sand, exploring a lonely bay hand in hand in the sunset.

The turquoise sea in front of tropical Love Island invites you to dive in, enjoy and caress.
The two newlyweds are in their paradise - have nothing on their minds but themselves and their intimate, private togetherness on their honeymoon. A fantasy that gives every bride and groom pleasant and anticipatory tingles.

The newly-weds also want to dress uniquely, exclusively and sexily. What could be more suitable than our noble and high-quality Beach and Spa Lingerie? 

A paradise island is a wonderful place to wear your AVIMIVA honeymoon lingerie.

We'll let you in on a secret today - the only piece of clothing you need for your honeymoon is an exclusive AVIMIVA Beach and Spa Lingerie it-piece.

You can wear it as lingerie and with a dress or a light, transparent blouse over it you are always perfectly dressed and ready for a spontaneous dive into the undisturbed bay. And because AVIMIVA Beach and Spa Lingerie dries so incredibly quickly, you'll be ready for a romantic candlelight dinner for two on the beach in no time at all. Simply divine!

Each Honeymoon Beach and Spa Lingerie comes to you in a precious and exclusive gift box, making it a wonderful morning gift that will make any bride happy.

With AVIMIVA your honeymoon will be unfogettable!

AVIMIVA GmbH

AVIMIVA Badedessous | Born in Austria, made in EU

We attach great importance to keeping the added value in Austria, supporting local businesses and securing jobs. Highest quality, fairness in price and performance as well as appreciation of people and nature are matters close to our hearts. In these special times more than ever.

Where it is not possible for us to source components or services in Austria, we work with carefully selected companies in neighbouring EU countries.

Für die oben stehenden Pressemitteilungen, das angezeigte Event bzw. das Stellenangebot sowie für das angezeigte Bild- und Tonmaterial ist allein der jeweils angegebene Herausgeber (siehe Firmeninfo bei Klick auf Bild/Meldungstitel oder Firmeninfo rechte Spalte) verantwortlich. Dieser ist in der Regel auch Urheber der Pressetexte sowie der angehängten Bild-, Ton- und Informationsmaterialien. Die Nutzung von hier veröffentlichten Informationen zur Eigeninformation und redaktionellen Weiterverarbeitung ist in der Regel kostenfrei. Bitte klären Sie vor einer Weiterverwendung urheberrechtliche Fragen mit dem angegebenen Herausgeber. Bei Veröffentlichung senden Sie bitte ein Belegexemplar an service@lifepr.de.
Wichtiger Hinweis:

Eine systematische Speicherung dieser Daten sowie die Verwendung auch von Teilen dieses Datenbankwerks sind nur mit schriftlicher Genehmigung durch die unn | UNITED NEWS NETWORK GmbH gestattet.

unn | UNITED NEWS NETWORK GmbH 2002–2022, Alle Rechte vorbehalten

Für die oben stehenden Pressemitteilungen, das angezeigte Event bzw. das Stellenangebot sowie für das angezeigte Bild- und Tonmaterial ist allein der jeweils angegebene Herausgeber (siehe Firmeninfo bei Klick auf Bild/Meldungstitel oder Firmeninfo rechte Spalte) verantwortlich. Dieser ist in der Regel auch Urheber der Pressetexte sowie der angehängten Bild-, Ton- und Informationsmaterialien. Die Nutzung von hier veröffentlichten Informationen zur Eigeninformation und redaktionellen Weiterverarbeitung ist in der Regel kostenfrei. Bitte klären Sie vor einer Weiterverwendung urheberrechtliche Fragen mit dem angegebenen Herausgeber. Bei Veröffentlichung senden Sie bitte ein Belegexemplar an service@lifepr.de.