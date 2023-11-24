Special attraction for automobilia fans in Ladenburg this December

Automobilia Auktion Ladenburg

A great passion for automobilia and classic vehicles forms the foundation for "Automobilia Ladenburg Marcel Seidel Auctions". The company has been holding auctions focussing on automobilia in the Roman town of Ladenburg since the year 2000. The market segment for car and technical parts has in the meantime developed successfully and, along with automobilia rarities, car parts are also sold at auction, with items ranging from the bodywork of a Porsche 917 through to the complete engine of a Ferrari Formula 1 car. The auctions always include some unique pieces – the items on sale are carefully sought out to ensure that the company can always offer a fascinating auction catalogue.

