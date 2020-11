Automobilia auction in Ladenburg on 6/7 November 2020

A total of 3,090 items were up for sale across the two days of the auction. Bids were accepted, leading to a sale, for a good 80% of the items.This included Ayrton Senna’s crash helmet from the 1988 Formula 1 season, when Senna became world champion for the first time. The helmet was worth around €102,000 to its new owner. An original racing suit of Jim Clark fetched €29,640. Clark wore the suit by Les Leston in the 1963/1964 season. Original documents from a Porsche 917 changed hands for €17,700. A speedometer from a Porsche 356 Gmünd from 1949 was auctioned for €10,070. With lot number 1443, an original engine unit from a Porsche 2.7 Carrera RS was on offer, selling for €71,100.This is just a selection of the further results of the November auction at the Dr. Carl Benz Car Museum in Ladenburg: Lot number 3076, Auto Union bronze sculpture Bernd Rosemeyer, result: €7,700; Lot number 2063 Porsche advertising poster from 1956 “Fahren in seiner schönsten Form” (Driving at its most beautiful), result: €7,230; Lot number 1084, Walter Gotschke painting Targa Florio 1924, result: €7,110; Lot number 6693, negatives of the Bern Grand Prix 1936-1938, result €3,556; Lot number 6052, negatives of Le Mans film with Steve McQueen, result €1,778.All results of the auction, as well as the direct sales, can be found at www.automobilia-ladenburg.de/ Our next online only auction is starting on 27.11.2020.Consignments are accepted at any time!