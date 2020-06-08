AEC Europe | Dodge and RAM | Official importer AEC Europe announces new Product & Production Planning department spearheaded by Alessandro Saita

AEC Europe GmbH





Auto Export Corporation (AEC) is a global automotive distributor and a service provider for OEMs and suppliers in the areas of general distribution (official FCA importer and distributor of Dodge & RAM vehicles and parts in Europe), market homologation incl. own R&D facility and processing center in Antwerp, parts distribution and warehouse, automotive consulting, automotive finance (partner of Santander Consumer Bank in key European markets), fleet operations, logistics solutions as well as retail operations. AEC has local operations and facilities in its focus markets in NAFTA, EMEA and APAC. Customers turn to AEC for its reliable solutions and existing infrastructure that includes a vast contractual network of retail dealerships and key partners in the automotive industry.



About AEC Europe – an Auto Export Corporation (AEC) Subsidiary



As an official importer of the Fiat Chrysler (FCA) Dodge & RAM branded vehicles and parts in Europe, AEC Europe is responsible for the distribution and retail network development of the American brands. Over 125 European AEC dealers were officially appointed and authorized by the manufacturer. The service portfolio of the importer towards its network includes market homologation, warranty, parts, recall administration as well as financial services but also certification and training.