AEC Europe | Dodge and RAM | Official importer AEC Europe announces new Product & Production Planning department spearheaded by Alessandro Saita

As of June 2020, AEC Europe announces the launch of a new Product & Production Planning department to be directed by Alessandro Saita, who joined AEC this month. Previously, the responsibilities of planning, ordering, modifying, and tracking of the European Dodge and RAM line-up of the importer were carried out by the Sales Department. Earlier this year, AEC announced impending structural changes conditioned by the increased complexity, continuous volume growth and expansion to new markets. John R.F. Muratori, Chief Operating Officer of AEC, comments on the creation of the standalone department. “Alessandro Saita, AEC’s new Product & Production Planning Director, looks back on over 20 years of experience in the automotive industry. Some notable milestones include working in Product Marketing for Fiat, Alfa Romeo and Abarth, as the Marketing Director for the Alfa Romeo, Jeep, Chrysler and Dodge brands for FCA in Japan, as well as managing these brands in Shanghai for the APAC region where he worked on advertising campaigns for FCA APAC. Most recently, Saita was part of APAC General Distributors Team working on Product, building processes to ensure market requirements are defined well in advance for various markets. The automotive expert has led the Brand and Product Marketing team and worked on new product initiatives, launches in new markets and the creation of brand websites across all General Distributor markets.Rose Pizzo, who joined Alessandro’s team this month as Product Planning Manager, brings over four years of experience at FCA ranging from International Market and Brand Management to the production and supply chain of parts and vehicles. During this time, Pizzo gained valuable knowledge in Dodge & RAM products, global vehicle launches, and improving customer buying experiences. Most recently, she worked for the Jeep Brand as the Assistant Brand Manager on Wrangler and Gladiator. She was also the Brand lead on a task force aimed to prepare the customers and dealer network for electric vehicles.says Andrew Pilsworth, CEO & President of AEC.The Product & Production Planning Department will own and coordinate a wide variety of tasks for the Dodge & RAM business with the objective to develop all strategic product line-up and volume assumptions for respective models in collaboration with other departments. They will negotiate product pricing with the manufacturer along with other members of Senior Management, ensure that European market requirements are considered in the importer’s product line-up and devise product launch strategies.