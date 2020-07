AEC Europe | Dodge and RAM | Official importer AEC Europe announces Mike Tsesmelis as new International Sales Director

AEC announces a recent addition to its leadership team: Mike Tsesmelis, the former FCA Managing Director for the APAC General Distributors has taken on the role of the International Sales Director effective July 1, 2020. The industry veteran will be leading the International Sales Department of the Munich-based official European importer and distributor of two FCA brands: Dodge and RAM. In his new role Tsesmelis will be reporting to Chief Operating Officer of AEC, John R.F. Muratori, and leading the importer’s international sales department, which supplies a pan-European retail network of over 125 official dealers.“2020 is a big year for us.”, says COO John R.F. Muratori. “We are dedicating significant resources to the Dodge & RAM business to accommodate the increased complexity, continuous volume growth and expansion to new markets. This includes structural changes to the senior leadership roles, particularly in the Sales Department.”Tsesmelis assumes the role of International Sales Director after a transition period in AEC’s Sales Department, following the departure of his predecessor Mehdi Nabhani in March this year and the separation of the Product & Production Planning responsibilities from the sales function.„Mike has a proven track record with the manufacturer, looking back on a decade of experience in leading roles at FCA. He is joining the team at an exciting time for AEC after record-breaking half-year sales and optimistic forecasts. We are all looking forward to see him drive the next stage of our growth.”, says Muratori.Previously to his new role at AEC, the 41-year-old served as the Managing Director for General Distributors (GD) in the APAC region, expanding the business across 20 countries. Prior to that, UK-native Mike Tsesmelis worked as APAC Commercial Controller in China, overseeing all National Sales Companies’ (NSC) commercial spend and overall financial performance, after spending some time in Singapore as Head of Sales for the APAC GD. His career also included different positions in supply chain Management and finance for FCA, as well as setting up his own sports coaching business.