Ulrich Schumacher to leave Opel

Effective Feb 28, 2018 Ulrich Schumacher, Member of the Board and Labour Director of Opel Automobile, will leave the company. The Supervisory Board of Opel Automobile GmbH has agreed to his request to be released from his duties for personal reasons. A successor will be named as soon as possible.



“Ulrich Schumacher has led the transformation of Human Resources at Opel/Vauxhall in Europe in the last five years and developed the function into an important part of the company strategy, for which we would like to thank him and express our appreciation”, said Michael Lohscheller, CEO of Opel Automobile GmbH.



Xavier Chereau, EVP HR for Groupe PSA added: “Ulrich Schumacher has played an important role in the smooth transition process of Opel to Groupe PSA.”

