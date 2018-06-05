Teilen
The New Everyday Hero: Prices for Opel Combo Life Start at €19,995
For prices starting at €23,450 the Combo Life is available in the Edition trim. This then includes further equipment features such as the Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatible Multimedia Radio with eight-inch colour touchscreen, air-conditioning and heated steering wheel as standard.
“The new Opel Combo Life, which is available to order now, is perfect for any situation. A real everyday hero,” said Peter Küspert, Managing Director Sales and Marketing Opel Automobile GmbH. “Our newcomer impresses with maximum flexibility, a high level of comfort, ultra-modern driver assistance and infotainment systems along with numerous clever solutions. And all this is available for an entry-level price below €20,000. We are once again democratising innovations with the new Combo Life.”
The portfolio of lively and frugal petrol and diesel engines (Fuel consumption[2]: urban 6.7-4.5 l/100 km, extra-urban 5.1-3.8 l/100 km, combined 5.7-4.1 l/100 km, 130-108 g/km CO2) deliver the matching driving performance. They already meet the stringent Euro 6d-TEMP emissions standard that comes into force for all new registrations in September 2019. The units will be combined with modern five and six-speed manual transmission. In addition, a segment first, especially low-friction eight-speed automatic with Quickshift technology will also be available. It can be ordered in combination with the 1.5-litre, 96 kW/130 hp top-of-the-range diesel that delivers maximum torque of 300 Nm (Fuel consumption2: urban 4.8-4.6 l/100 km, extra-urban 4.3-4.1 l/100 km, combined 4.5-4.3 l/100 km, 118-113 g/km CO2).
Elsewhere, the new Opel Combo Life raises the bar with regards to safety and comfort. It is fitted with technologies and driver assistance systems well-known from the compact or SUV segment such as, Rear View Camera with 180° bird’s-eye view, Head up display and IntelliGrip electronic traction control that ensure outstanding traction and stable handling no matter whether the Combo Life is driving on mud, sand, wet roads or snow. One of the newcomers to the Opel portfolio of assistance systems is Flank Guard[3]. It supports drivers when turning at low speeds. And on top of that the new Opel Combo Life is also pleasant on the eye thanks to bold proportions giving a strong and robust appearance.
Comfortable, flexible, practical – and extremely clever
Apart from the unusual amount of technologies and assistance systems for a car in this segment, the Opel Combo Life will also delight families and traders with a lot of space and maximum flexibility while also maintaining a high level of comfort. Both the standard and the longer version of the 1.8-metre high van are available with either five or seven seats. The five-seat, standard length version has a minimum luggage volume of 597 litres[4]. People requiring even more space can obviously also opt for the long wheelbase with a minimum luggage volume of 850 litres3. The newcomer also displays true transporter qualities with the seats folded down. The luggage volume of the standard version more than triples to 2,126 litres[5] while the long version can carry up to 2,693 litres5.
Furthermore, the developers have also thought about how to transport long items. Therefore, the front passenger seat folds flush with the rear seats, extending the length of the loading area so that even surfboards can be transported. The designers also ensured that the annoying gap sometimes left between luggage and tailgate can be utilised thanks to the optional opening window integrated in the tailgate (standard on Combo Life INNOVATION). Those in need of even more space and even more storage possibilities or those who want to tow a trailer (trailer load up to 1,500 kg) can obviously also attach a trailer via the optional fixed or removable towing hook.
The second row seating setup of both variants also caters for individual preferences. Customers will be able to choose between the standard second row bench with 60/40 split or alternatively three individual seats, which can be folded conveniently from the boot[6]. In both cases, each seating position has its own Isofix child seat bracket as standard allowing for three child seats to be fitted next to each other. Furthermore, each seat has a top tether anchor point designed to lessen forward movement of the forward facing child seat in the event of a frontal collision and thus reduce the risk of injury. Meanwhile, easy access to the passenger compartment is guaranteed by the large sliding doors.
The panoramic roof (standard for Combo Life Innovation) permits passenger to savour starry nights or lap up the warm rays of the sun. When the sun is too strong for the occupants’ liking, an electric sunblind, activated though a switch in the overhead console, can be closed, providing total protection. When open, the panoramic roof also improves the feeling of space even further while simultaneously creating a pleasant and light ambience. When ordered with the panoramic roof, the Combo Life comes with overhead storage running down the centre of the vehicle with LED lighting as standard. Furthermore, in this configuration the newcomer is also fitted with a large 36-litre storage box mounted above the hat tray in the boot. This enables for some of the space normally not utilised when not packing up to the roof is used sensibly – without impeding the view of following traffic through the rear view mirror. The driver and front seat passenger can find further useful storage possibilities in the central console, the door pockets and an upper and lower glove box.
Last, but not least the numerous connectivity possibilities ensure outstanding entertainment. The Combo Life offers Opel-typical modern Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatible infotainment systems with up to eight-inch capacitive colour touchscreen along with USB ports in the front and second to charge tablets and smartphones. A 230V power socket in the front footwell even allows one passenger to plug in a laptop. Furthermore, compatible smartphones can also be charged wirelessly via the inductive charging pad.
[1] Works automatically above 5 km/h and below 85 km/h. From 0 to 30 km/h the deceleration metric to reduce the impact speed of the collision is 0.9 g. From 30 to 85 km/h the system brakes to the speed by a maximum of 22 km/h. After this threshold, the driver needs to brake himself to reduce the speed even further.
[2] WLTP measurements converted to NEDC values for comparison
[3] active below 10km/h
[4] Measured until the top of the back seat.
[5] Measured up to the roof.
[6] Available from 2019.
- Order books open: Innovative leisure activity van all daily tasks
- All in: Numerous ultra-modern driver assistance systems as standard
- Clean performance: All petrol and diesel units already meet Euro 6d-TEMP standard
- Extremely flexible: Available with long or short wheelbase with five or seven seats
- Always good for a surprise: Perfect for young explorers
