Bahnhofsplatz
65423 Rüsselsheim, de
http://www.opel.de
Harald Schmidt
+49 (6142) 7-72914
Successful Opel Light Commercial Vehicle Offensive: Significant Gains of 35 Percent in First Quarter
Substantial increase in demand for Combo Cargo & Co / PACE! plan for LCV business right on track(lifePR) ( Rüsselsheim, )
Customer demand for both the Movano (+18%) as well as the Vivaro (+33%) was significantly stronger than last year. However, the LCV variant of the new Opel Combo was the main driver behind the growth. The “International Van of the Year 2019” was sold around 6,900 times in the first three months of the year – an impressive increase of 68 percent compared to sales of its predecessor in the first quarter of 2018.
“Our LCV business is growing on a broad front. All of our LCVs are more popular than last year and we have managed to increase our market share in almost every European market. This shows that our measures are effective. We have strengthened our marketing and now all dealers have commercial vehicles in their showrooms,” said Xavier Duchemin, Managing Director Sales, Aftersales and Marketing.
Order intake – the foundation for future sales – has also shown considerable increases in recent months. “The pleasing volume of orders means that 2019 is promising to be a good year,” said Duchemin. The new Vivaro will give Opel even more momentum. It will be launched later this year and an electric version will be available from 2020.
Die Nutzung von hier veröffentlichten Informationen zur Eigeninformation und redaktionellen Weiterverarbeitung ist in der Regel kostenfrei. Bitte klären Sie vor einer Weiterverwendung urheberrechtliche Fragen mit dem angegebenen Herausgeber. Bei Veröffentlichung senden Sie bitte ein Belegexemplar an service@lifepr.de.