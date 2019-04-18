Pressemitteilung BoxID: 748730 (Opel Automobile GmbH)

Successful Opel Light Commercial Vehicle Offensive: Significant Gains of 35 Percent in First Quarter

Substantial increase in demand for Combo Cargo & Co / PACE! plan for LCV business right on track

Opel’s light commercial vehicle offensive is gaining traction: The Rüsselsheim-based carmaker registered global LCV sales of almost 33,000 units in the first quarter of the year – an increase of 35 percent compared to the same period of 2018. The registration market share in Europe (E30) was up by 0.6 percentage points from January to March and is now at 4.7 percent. Opel has set itself the target of increasing LCV sales by 25 percent by 2020 in its PACE! company plan.



Customer demand for both the Movano (+18%) as well as the Vivaro (+33%) was significantly stronger than last year. However, the LCV variant of the new Opel Combo was the main driver behind the growth. The “International Van of the Year 2019” was sold around 6,900 times in the first three months of the year – an impressive increase of 68 percent compared to sales of its predecessor in the first quarter of 2018.



“Our LCV business is growing on a broad front. All of our LCVs are more popular than last year and we have managed to increase our market share in almost every European market. This shows that our measures are effective. We have strengthened our marketing and now all dealers have commercial vehicles in their showrooms,” said Xavier Duchemin, Managing Director Sales, Aftersales and Marketing.



Order intake – the foundation for future sales – has also shown considerable increases in recent months. “The pleasing volume of orders means that 2019 is promising to be a good year,” said Duchemin. The new Vivaro will give Opel even more momentum. It will be launched later this year and an electric version will be available from 2020.

