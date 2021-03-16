Success Story Continues: Opel has already produced more than 300,000 new Corsa

The new Corsa remains a guarantee of success for Opel: The latest generation of the classic small car has rolled off the production line in Zaragoza, Spain, around 300,000 times already, to be delivered to customers all over the world. Since the market launch of the Corsa in November 2019, the car has been a real winner and has taken various awards. For example, the fully electric Corsa-e was honoured with the “Golden Steering Wheel” as the most popular small car in Germany in 2020.



Elsewhere, the Corsa is also proving hugely popular with the customers. The smallest model in Opel’s product portfolio was not only the best-selling vehicle in the small car segment in Germany in 2020 – it is also leading the way in its segment this year. And, at times, the new Corsa was the best-selling car across all segments in the UK last year – a position it is currently holding this year too.



From Chile to Reunion and Morocco to South Africa: The Corsa is also in great demand outside of Europe. International Corsa sales almost tripled in 2020 and things are continuing to improve at the beginning of 2021: Corsa sales in the Middle East / Africa export regions, Latin America and Asia / Pacific have already more than doubled in the first two months of 2021 compared to the entire first quarter of the 2020. The Corsa also plays a central role in further expansion plans and will, among other things, herald the brand's comeback in Japan. This makes the Corsa an important pillar of Opel's export offensive.



The Corsa is also key to Opel’s comprehensive electrification offensive. In the first two months of the year alone, more than 4,000 Corsa-e were sold. Private and fleet customers are equally enthusiastic about the suitability for everyday use.



“The Corsa is a real success for the Opel brand and the new generation is continuing the long tradition of this model. With the Corsa and the new Mokka, which has just arrived at our dealers, we have two new convincing models on offer in very important segments. This will give us noticeable impetus,” said Opel CEO Michael Lohscheller.



The Opel Corsa also gives customers access to technologies and assistance systems more often found in higher market segments. The top features include the adaptive, glare-free IntelliLux LED® matrix light that Opel offers for the first time in the small car segment. In addition, the small car bestseller comes with numerous advanced driver assistance systems. Thanks to the high-tech front camera, traffic sign recognition detects a wide range of information, such as LED signs. The speed limits saved in the system appear on the display. Forward Collision Alert with Automatic Emergency Braking and Pedestrian and Cyclist detection is active at speeds from 5 to 85 km/h and increases safety considerably, especially in dense city traffic. Adaptive Speed Control automatically adapts the gap between the car and the preceding vehicle by decelerating or accelerating. If the preceding car decelerates, the Corsa also slows down –even to a standstill, if necessary. If the preceding car gains speed again, the Corsa also accelerates up to the selected speed. Lane Keep Assist applies gradual corrective steering and a gentle nudge if the car leaves its lane unintentionally. Side Blind Spot Alert, the 180-degree camera and various parking assistants facilitate manoeuvring in the city.



The Opel Corsa-e is compact, nimble and suitable for everyday use thanks to its range of up to 337 km according to WLTP1. The 50 kWh battery can be fast-charged to up to 80 per cent state-of-charge in 30 minutes. The Corsa-e is ready for all charging options – via wall box, high-speed charging or cable for household sockets – and an eight-year/160,000km warranty covers the battery.



[1] Range determined according to WLTP test procedure methodology (R (EC) No. 715/2007, R (EU) No. 2017/1151). The actual range can vary under everyday conditions and depends on various factors, in particular on personal driving style, route characteristics, outside temperature, use of heating and air conditioning and thermal preconditioning.

