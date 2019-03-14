Order Books Now Open: New Opel Zafira Life Ready to Hit the Road

- Full of features: Top comfort, technologies and safety as standard
- Variability times three: Zafira Life in three lengths with space for up to nine people
- Efficient and sustainable: Euro 6d-TEMP diesels from 75 kW/102 hp to 130 kW/177 hp
- Practical comfort: Features such as sensor-controlled sliding doors on offer
- Electrifying prospects: Opel Zafira Life all-electric version to follow in 2021
“The Opel Zafira Life is a multi-purpose passenger car tailor-made to customer requirements,” says Managing Director Sales, Aftersales and Marketing, Xavier Duchemin. “Available in three lengths, it covers three vehicle segments and makes it easy for customers to find the perfect model. In addition, innovative technologies ranging from adaptive IntelliGrip traction control to camera and radar-based assistance systems, and features such as sensor-controlled sliding doors can also now be ordered.”
Practical benefits, comfort and safety are top priorities
The new Zafira Life is available as the 4.60-metre-long “Small”, the 4.95m “Medium” and the 5.30m “Large” version. The multi-adjustable comfort driver and passenger seats in the Zafira Life Selection “Medium” entry-level version (€34,660) – which is especially interesting for business customers – ensure a relaxed driving experience. This is further enhanced by safety and assistance systems such as Hill Start Assist, Cruise Control and Speed Limiter as well as traction control with engine and brake intervention. The bench seat in the second row can be folded down and removed. The Zafira Life Selection can be configured with up to nine seats as an option. The desired temperature can be adjusted via a climate control system; in the rear the darkly tinted Solar Protect heat-absorbing glazing also helps maintain a comfortable temperature. Laptops and other electronic devices can be connected in all three rows of seats via a 12-volt socket.
The Zafira Life Tourer top-of-the-line business model variant, which can be ordered from €44,600 also in “M”-size, offers as standard additional technologies and assistance systems such as Head Up display, an individually programmable Cruise Control and Speed Limiter as well as the Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatible infotainment system “Multimedia Radio”. The sound system features ten premium loudspeakers, amplifier and subwoofer, ensuring finest sound for first-class listening pleasure. The leather comfort seats for the driver and front passenger include massage function and heating. On warm days, a two-zone automatic climate control at the front and an additional air conditioner for the other passengers, keeps everyone cool. The roof liner with three reading lamps and ambient lighting enhances the pleasant atmosphere in the rear. The sensor-controlled electric sliding door facilitates access to the second and third rows, which each consist of two individual leather seats: a simple movement of the foot below the vehicle side is all it takes to gain easy entry. The leather rear seats are conveniently attached to rails and can be folded and removed when necessary. The entry-level engine of this version is the 110kW/150hp 2.0-litre turbo-diesel (NEDC1 fuel consumption: urban 6.6-6.1 l/100 km, extra-urban 5.3-5.0 l/100 km, combined 5.8-5.4 l/100 km, 152-142 g/km CO2; WLTP2 fuel consumption: combined 8.0-6.8 l/100 km, 210-177 g/km CO2). Externally, the Zafira Life Tourer visually impresses with bi-xenon headlights including LED daylight driving lamps and Bi-Color 17-inch light alloy wheels.
The Edition and INNOVATION equipment lines of the Zafira Life are aimed at families and private customers. The Edition (from €38,310) features comfort seats for the driver and front passenger, assistance systems such as Cruise Control and Speed Limiter, as well as Hill-Start Assist. Also on-board are energy-saving LED daylight driving lamps, dual-zone automatic climate control and additional air conditioning in the rear.
The Zafira Life INNOVATION (from €47,650) stands out thanks to bi-xenon headlights including LED daylight driving lamps and 17-inch light-alloy wheels. The exterior mirrors are electrically adjustable and heated. The “Multimedia Radio” infotainment system has 10 loudspeakers for excellent audio. Thanks to the panorama glass sunroof, passengers feel as if they are in a lounge on wheels. The sensation is enhanced by leather comfort seats with massage function and heating for driver and front passenger. The second-row bench-seat can be moved forward and backward easily on rails, and folded 1/3:2/3.
The new Zafira Life can be configured with space for up to nine people regardless of the vehicle length. Opel also offers equipment options in other Zafira Life variants with five, six, seven, eight or nine seats – some in leather trim. The high comfort does not come at the expense of practical everyday use – already with the Zafira Life S, removing the rear seats increases the load capacity to up to 3.6m3, or up to an enormous 4.9m3 in the L-version.
Another major advantage the Zafira Life offers for city driving is that most model variants are just under 1.90m high and can therefore be driven into normal underground or multi-storey car parks without any problems. This is particularly important when it is used as a hotel shuttle, for example, but also for everyone who wants to park their car wherever allowed in heavily frequented urban areas.
Efficient Euro 6d TEMP engine portfolio for lively performance
The new Zafira Life is also well equipped for all applications with its engine portfolio. The range includes state-of-the-art Euro 6d TEMP diesel engines with 1.5 and 2.0 litre displacements. The four-cylinder engines range from 75 kW/102 hp to 130 kW/177 hp. The engines convince with lively performance and low consumption values (fuel consumption according to NEDC1: urban 6.5-5.2 l/100 km, extra-urban 5.4-4.6 l/100 km, combined 5.8-4.8 l/100 km, 152-127 g/km CO2; fuel consumption according to WLTP2: combined 8.1-6.0 l/100 km, 213-158 g/km CO2).
- The 1.5 diesel initially comes with 88 kW/120 hp and delivers torque of 300 Nm at 1,750 rpm (NEDC1fuel consumption: urban 5.3-5.2 l/100 km, extra-urban 4.7-4.6 l/100 km, combined 4.9-4.8 l/100 km, 130-127 g/km CO2; WLTP fuel consumption: combined 7.2-6.0 l/100 km, 189-158 g/km CO2).The entry-level unit for the Zafira Life is the 75 kW/102 hp (fuel consumption according to NEDC1: urban 5.4-5.3 l/100 km, extra-urban 4.9-4.7 l/100 km, combined 5.1-4.9 l/100 km, 134-129 g/km CO2; fuel consumption according to WLTP2: combined 7.2-6.1 l/100 km, 189-159 g/km CO2) will follow soon. Both performance variants are available with six-speed manual transmissions.
- The 2.0-litre diesel is available in two variants and combinations: as a 110 kW/150 hp version with six-speed manual transmission (fuel consumption according to NEDC1: urban 6.5-6.1 l/100 km, extra-urban 5.3-5.0 l/100 km, combined 5.8-5.4 l/100 km, 152-142 g/km CO2; fuel consumption according to WLTP2: combined 8.0-6.8 l/100 km, 210-177 g/km CO2) as well as a 130 kW/177 hp top-of-the-range diesel with smooth-shifting eight-speed automatic transmission (fuel consumption according to NEDC1: urban 6.5-6.2 l/100 km, extra-urban 5.4-5.0 l/100 km, combined 5.8-5.4 l/100 km, 151-143 g/km CO2; fuel consumption according to WLTP2: combined 8.1-7.0 l/100 km, 213-183 g/km CO2). Both engines generate powerful torque of 370 and 400 Nm respectively at 2,000 rpm. With the top-of-the-line unit on board, the Zafira Life accelerates from zero to 100 km/h in just 10.4 seconds and reaches a top speed of 185 km/h.
[1] WLTP measurements converted to NEDC values for comparison
[2] WLTP combined figures (for information only, not to be confused with official NEDC values)
Further information about official fuel consumption, official specific CO2 emissions and consumption of electric energy can be found in the “guideline about fuel consumption, CO2 Emissions and electric energy consumption of new passenger cars” ('Leitfaden über den Kraftstoffverbrauch, die CO2-Emissionen und den Stromverbrauch neuer Personenkraftwagen') in German language, which is available free of charge at any point of sales and at DAT Deutsche Automobil Treuhand GmbH, Helmuth-Hirth-Straße 1, D-73760 Ostfildern.