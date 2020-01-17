Opel with New Line-up for Important Sales and Marketing Positions

Andreas Marx named new Head of Opel Germany

Opel/Vauxhall has announced a new line-up for important positions in Sales and Marketing. Andreas Marx has been named Head of Opel Germany effective February 1. The 49-year-old is currently in charge of international product and price management at the Rüsselsheim-based carmaker. Marx will succeed Ulrich Selzer (55) who will take over a strategic role for the internationalization of Opel. Tobias A. Gubitz (45), currently Head of Brand Marketing & Strategy, will succeed Marx as Head of Opel/Vauxhall Product & Pricing as of April 1. Patrick Fourniol (48), currently Head of Marketing at Opel’s British sister brand Vauxhall, will take over from Gubitz on April 1. He in turn will be succeed as Head of Marketing of Vauxhall by Peter Hope (53), who is currently the Head of Customer Experience of the brand.“We are well prepared for a challenging future with this new line-up," said Xavier Duchemin, Managing Director Sales, Aftersales and Marketing at Opel/Vauxhall. "We are filling these strategic positions with proven industry experts who have extensive experience and will continue to advance Opel and Vauxhall.”“In Andreas Marx a recognized sales expert and experienced manager will assume the important position of Head of Opel Germany. He has known the team and our dealers in our home market for more than two decades – and together with a strong dealer network will ensure that we further strengthen our market position in Germany. I would like to thank Ulrich Selzer for his work. He set up the new business model in Germany and set the course for the future. I look forward to continuing to work closely with him in his future position,” added Duchemin.Andreas Marx joined Opel in 1997. The graduate in business administration started his career in the field of aftersales. This was followed by various management positions in sales and marketing. Most recently, he was also responsible for current and future product management as well as the international pricing of the brand with the “Blitz”. Tobias A. Gubitz joined Opel from consumer goods manufacturer Henkel in 2014 and has been responsible for the strategic brand alignment and international Marketing campaigns of Opel/Vauxhall since then. Patrick Fourniol joined Vauxhall in 2018 after holding various management positions in sales and marketing at other automotive brands.