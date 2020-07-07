Opel Sister Vauxhall delivers 1,000 Vivaro-e to British Gas

British Gas has ordered 1,000 of the new all-electric Vivaro-e van for its engineers

This represents the largest electric vehicle order for a commercial fleet in the UK

British Gas has the third largest commercial fleet in the country

The Opel sister company Vauxhall has announced today that it has received an order for 1,000 new all-electric Vivaro-e vans from British Gas – the largest commercial BEV (battery electric vehicle) order in the UK to date. The BEVs will arrive over the next 12 months and be rolled out nationwide across the British Gas engineer workforce.Centrica, owner of British Gas, has committed to electrifying its 12,000 strong fleet by 2030 and will be making further orders with Vauxhall for electric vehicles as soon as they are available.Matthew Bateman, Managing Director of British Gas, said: “Our engineers and their vans are part of the local community they serve and it’s important we reduce the emissions of our vans so that we are contributing towards better air quality in their area and the environment. We chose to work with Vauxhall as they were able to give us a large number of high-quality and low emission vans to help us effectively serve our customers – and they will also work with us on future EV solutions.”Stephen Norman, Managing Director of Vauxhall Motors, said: “I am delighted that British Gas has confirmed the UK’s largest order of battery electric vehicles with the Vauxhall Vivaro-e. The strength of the quantity of orders for our all-electric van demonstrates that the Vauxhall Vivaro-e, the first step in the electrification of our entire van range, can contribute towards the transition towards low emissions vehicles whilst improving air quality.”