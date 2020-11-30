New Corporate Identity: Opel with New Image

“New Opel“: Modern elements underline brand’s strength for innovation

New Logo: Legendary Opel Blitz in fresh design

New font: “Opel Next” is modern, expressive and consistent

New colour: Neon Opel-yellow stands out and electrifies

Opel has a new look. The brand logo, which is now more finely drawn, the new "Opel Next" font and the bright Opel yellow signal the brand's innovative strength. The goal: to be even more modern and courageous in appearance. Opel has always stood for the democratization of innovation and mobility. "New Opel" now expresses this spirit with its fresh corporate identity.The journey into the future began with the. The study already showed the new Opel Blitz as the emblem on the vehicle. The distinctive signature line was in bright neon yellow – this has now become the Opel yellow of the renewed corporate identity. With the, the Rüsselsheim-based manufacturer then presented the first production car with the new Opel face – the Vizor – and the upcoming cockpit design – the Pure Panel.Opel is now presenting further elements of its new appearance in detail: new logo, new font, new colour – "New Opel". In the first half of 2021, everyone will be able to experience the new look around the newand the all-new Opel Mokka. They will be the first production cars in the new design. With their modernity, they fit perfectly into the world of today and tomorrow.“We are confident, young-minded and inclusive. In this new era Opel is taking inspiration from progressive, ‘cold to cool’ Modern German culture and re-emerges bold, pure and contemporary. This is the expression of our new brand identity and absolutely represents our exciting new product line-up,” says Xavier Duchemin, Managing Director Marketing, Sales & Aftersales at Opel.The new Opel design focuses on the essentials, dispensing with frills and distracting elements. It thus reflects the precise German design philosophy of the brand – bold and pure. With the focus on the Blitz, the ring in the new brand logo is slim. A word mark serves as a strong basis for the logo. The new font with the name “Opel Next” is also light, powerful, modern and clear. It contains three different versions: light, regular and bold. These fonts harmonize perfectly and ensure a consistent message. The new Opel yellow symbolizes electricity, the new fuel in the electric age. The colour electrifies, imprints itself and thus creates an unmistakable identity.“A new era needs modern brands and modern brands need a clear design. With the new brand elements, we are expressing our claim to be distinctive, progressive, open to the new and open to the future,” explains European Head of Marketing, Patrick Fourniol.The new appearance will be reflected in all areas – from products to marketing and sales. It will be rolled out across all communication channels and areas.The new image was developed in collaboration with the VELOCITY McCANN agency, and the new “Opel Next” font together with Monotype.