Less Normal Experience: Virtual DJ Night for Opel Mokka Launch

If something is anything but ordinary, it's the. The launch campaign under the mottoand the star-studded line-up around the Opel newcomer attest to this. Now Opel has pulled off the next coup: on Friday evening, April 9, the “Less Normal Experience” world premiere will take place. For the first time, a car manufacturer is organising a virtual DJ night with international house music label. Six cool locations, six top European DJs, six hours of the finest house music as bold and clear as the Opel newcomer – an electrifying experience powered by Mokka. The Opel and Defected virtual event with sets from world-class dance music acts Purple Disco Machine, Folamour, Ferreck Dawn, Gorgon City, Melvo Baptiste and Sam Divine from 7 p.m. CET will be a dance party for millions of home clubbers around the world. The motto is tune in and turn your own living room into a dance floor. The unique house music event will be streamed onand other channels such as Twitch and Facebook.”With the new Opel Mokka, we are also addressing young communities – in bold, extrovert and surprising style. For them, actually for many, music plays a key role. The Mokka arouses emotions and promises lots of driving fun. The campaign remix of 'Feeling Good' and a high profile music event like the house DJ night is perfect. We’re delighted that together with Defected Records we can offer all dance fans and the community this world-class DJ event, which will eclipse normal, everyday life for a few hours,” says Patrick Fourniol, Vice President Brand Marketing at Opel.Opel already brought the British house music label Defected Records on board for the TV commercial for the new Mokka launch campaign. The song “Feeling Good” gained worldwide fame with the voice of iconic singer-songwriter Nina Simone and has now been reinterpreted for the commercial soundtrack – in an up-tempo Opel Mokka remix specially developed for this purpose. Newly remixed by “Humanity feat. Alina Lorfeo”, the feel-good hymn is fun and, like the Mokka, literally stands for a fresh start. A new start that is also musically electrifying and anything but ordinary.Opel now continues this approach together with Defected Records and real crowd pullers. The “Less Normal Experience” on April 9 will be an international house DJ event. Dutchman Ferreck Dawn, who plays at many Defected events, will thrill the community at the Opel Classic Garage at the Rüsselsheim headquarters and in this special location show how tradition and modernity are unconventionally combined. The chart-toppers from Purple Disco Machine will perform from the rooftop of "The Weekend Club" in Berlin, Melvo Baptiste and top DJane Sam Divine will play from Defected headquarters in London, French DJ Folamour from the picturesque rooftop club Le Baou in Marseille, and British duo Gorgon City will band together in a transatlantic B2B from London and Chicago for their Friday night session.“We're simply doing things differently,” says Defected Chief Business Officer James Kirkham. “By holding a house music event, customers can experience the Opel brand and the new model in a completely new engaging way. The simultaneous release of our club remix of the track from the Mokka TV spot is deliberate. It is, so to speak, the early opener for our virtual event. We’re flipping the traditional marketing script and showing how the power of music can work way beyond a mere sync.”Unusual settings, progressive DJs, hot house tunes: Opel wants to boldly and unconventionally inspire the online and dance community with this unique event for the new, refreshingly different Mokka. A combination that fits! Because the Opel newcomer is driving into the future with its design, powertrain options and technologies as it relies on precise German engineering – and thus combines the best of tradition and modernity down to the last detail. The unmistakable Opel Vizor on the new Opel face integrates many technologies up to the glare-free. The interior features the same clarity. The fully digital Opel Pure Panel takes the driver and front passenger into a new world with two widescreen displays and at the same time focuses on the essentials. And thanks to Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, theor the Spotify and Apple Music playlist of the “Less Normal Experience” can be turned up loud in the Mokka. With drive alternatives up to the emission-free, battery-electric, Opel thus shows what really counts: driving fun with awareness and responsibility. The unconventional campaign “Less normal. More Mokka.” was created in cooperation with the Frankfurt agency VELOCITY McCann.“Feeling Good” is what the new Mokka is all about – and it can be experienced on April 9 from 7 p.m. CET on theandas the “Less Normal Experience”. Tune in, dance along and feel the vibes!