Georg Magel Named CFO of Opel/Vauxhall

Georg Magel, who currently holds the position of Director Financial Planning & Analysis, has been named CFO of Opel/Vauxhall with effect from April 1. He succeeds Frédéric Brunet, who held this position since August 2018. Brunet has been named CFO for Stellantis Enlarged Europe Region.



“I am very much looking forward to the further, even closer cooperation with Georg Magel,” said Opel CEO Michael Lohscheller. “Georg Magel is a recognized finance and controlling expert and has played a key role in shaping Opel's financial turnaround in recent years. I would like to thank Frédéric Brunet for the very successful work over the past few years.”



Georg Magel, a qualified economist, joined Opel in 1996 after completing his studies at the TU Darmstadt. After his time as a group leader in investment controlling, he moved to General Motors Europe in Zurich as a Senior Finance Analyst. He then took on further management tasks in finance and programme management in Rüsselsheim, before being appointed Director Financial Planning & Analysis in July 2015.



A graduate of Ecole Centrale de Lyon, Frédéric Brunet began his career in 2000 as an auditor with PricewaterhouseCoopers. He joined PSA Peugeot Citroën in 2004 and has since served in a variety of functions. He was the Group Controller for the company overseeing all global controlling activities since 2017. Between 2014 and 2017, he led the Investor Relations division of Groupe PSA. Before that time, he was with the Strategy Department, where he oversaw strategic project scheduling and financial impacts. Between 2012 and 2014, Frédéric Brunet gained international experience as the CFO for the Latin America region of Groupe PSA.

