Borussia Dortmund Visits Opel in Rüsselsheim

Opel and Borussia Dortmund have formed a team for seven years. At the beginning of the 2017/18 season, the carmaker even became a premium partner with its lightning-flash logo on the team shirtsleeves. During the summer break, the current Bundesliga runners up used the opportunity to visit the Opel employees in Rüsselsheim. The delegation was led by BVB-boss, Joachim Watzke, Managing Director Sales, Marketing and Digitalisation, Carsten Cramer, and Sebastian Kehl, the head of the Professional Players department. The BVB management met Opel CEO, Michael Lohscheller and Vice President Communications, Harald Hamprecht. The highlight was a football-talk followed by an autograph session at Adam Opel Haus, where around 1,000 Opel employees were joined by the 2014 world champions, Mario Götze and Mats Hummels, who returns to Dortmund from Bayern Munich. The football-talk was hosted by stadium commentator Norbert Dickel.“We’ve got loads of quality in the team”, said returnee Mats Hummel, “the feeling is good and naturally we want to be champions. That’s our goal, but it’s important that we live up to it off as well as on the pitch.”Mario Götze added: “We’ve now got four weeks to prepare ourselves for the new season. We want to pick up where we left off last season and then do even better.”The visitors from Dortmund had already completed a tour of the Opel Classic Workshop before the football-talk. Design Director, Friedhelm Engler gave an insight into the Opel product portfolio. The highlight was the Opel Corsa-e: Opel offers a pure battery electric version with 100kW (136hp) and a range up to 330 kilometres (WLTP) for the first time with the all-new sixth generation Corsa.“Opel and the BVB suit each other well – like the colours black-yellow and yellow-black. We both share the same approachability, professionality and ambition. I am delighted that we could stage this exclusive event for our employees – thank you very much to our partners for that. The BVB is well prepared for the new season. I am looking forward to our continuing cooperation”, said Opel CEO, Lohscheller.BVB boss Watzke said: “That was a great day in Rüsselsheim, it felt like being with family. We have seen a lot and we are impressed. The up-coming models like the new Corsa – especially the electric version – are just right for these times. We are very pleased to see how all the efforts of the past years are putting Opel back on the road to success. As long-standing partners we feel proud to be part of this success story.”Opel and the BVB celebrate important anniversaries this year. Opel has been producing automobiles for 120 years and the BVB has been in existence for 110 years. Opel has been a partner of Borussia Dortmund since the 2012/13 season. In the first year of the partnership the BVB reached the final of the UEFA Champions League in Wembley and finished second in the German Bundesliga. After two more years as runner up in the league championship, the BVB won the German Cup in a dramatic final at the Berlin Olympic Stadium. The close partnership was intensified at the start of the 2017/18 season. Since then, Opel has been one of the club’s four strategic partners and the company’s lightning flash logo can be seen on the team’s shirtsleeves.