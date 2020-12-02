Since Sebastian DOHMEN is in charge of wheelsandmore in Baesweiler, the company - after two relocations due to a growing demand for handmade rims (among other things) - is now located in the current Bauhaus-style branch with approx. 2,000 m² of floor space and has become one of the world's leading manufacturers and suppliers of exclusive and unusual rims, top-class exhaust systems, unique suspension solutions and impressive performance enhancements.



Now Mercedes has a flagship SUV with a lot of steam under the hood and mixes up the trend market for rolling garage doors. This time the object of desire at wheelsandmore is a Mercedes-AMG GLS 63 4matic with the factory designation X 167. The vehicle already offers 612 HP (= 450 kW) and 850 Nm ex factory.



Performance



And this is exactly where the inclined customer faces the agony of choice between the four different possibilities of performance increase: Stage 1 already tickles 700 HP and 950 Nm torque out of the engine. Anyway stage 2 is everything but shabby: 800 HP and 1040 Nm and by applying stage 3 the power scale climbs up to 860 hp and 1150 Nm. Nevertheless, stage 4 outshines everything and catapults the power output to a breathtaking 920 hp and 1050 Nm.



Power upgrades for AMG GLS 63



Stage1:



Using software optimization or an easy-to-install plug-and-play tuning module, Wheelsandmore generates 700 or. 710hp and with vehement 950 or. 1000nm of torque.

The prices for the respective upgrade is about EUR 2,100 for software optimization and EUR 2,200 for the additional electronic control unit Tec-Tronic.



Stage 2:



In addition to the customized software, the manufacturer uses throughput-optimized downpipes with sports catalysts and revised series turbochargers in exchange. These measures result in a total of 800hp engine power and maximum 1040nm of torque. The V-Max will be unlocked, so that the vehicle can theoretically drive over 320 km/h depending on the tire approval.



Price for stage 2 including assembly is about: 16,806 EURO



Stage 3:



The CPC control unit is also modified and twin scroll turbochargers as well as reinforced wastegates elicit the 4 liter capacity of 860hp, which consequently increases the transmission mechanically up to max. 1150nm.



The tuner offers stage 3 at a price of 31,092 euros including installation.



Stage 4:



Without opening the engine, increasing the displacement and working with forged components, the possibilities of a stable modification of the AMG engine ended at 920hp and also 1150nm. Responsible for the additional power of 60 horses are again modified turbochargers, which, in line with high-performance fuel pumps and the appropriate software, lead to a conversion price of EUR 42,016 to be paid at the exclusive tuner Wheelsandmore.



24 inch wheels and tires for AMG GLS 63



From the outside, the modified SUV hardly gives an idea of what performance it is capable of. The only, but noticeable, feature is the G-Logic type alloy wheels, which completely fill the wheel arches in all directions. The wheel-tire combination consists of wheelsandmore rims type G-Logic in the dimension 10,5x24 inch with tires in 295/35-24 and 12.5x24 rims with 335/30-24 tires can be fitted on the rear axle. Or all around 10.5x24 with 295/30-24. Surface and color are made exactly according to the customer's request, thereby all colors with code and RAL colors are possible. Special requests such as manufacturer's logo on the wheel hub caps, own brand milling or engraving, as well as color accentuating outlines are most welcome at wheelsandmore.



A lowering is currently still under development.



Exhaust system



Finally, the stainless steel exhaust system with its sporty, sonorous and unmistakable typical sound should be mentioned. Nothing is as emotionally decisive for the character and perception of a German sports car as the sound of an exhaust system.



Wheelsandmore is therefore exactly THE right contact partner for automobile enthusiasts, who want to achieve an exclusive look by means of individually manufactured rims with TÜV approval, but without changes to the bodywork. Also the flap exhaust systems provide a new dimension of engine sound and let the hearts beat much more faster.

