WAN-IFRA is launching a series of webinars to help accelerate, support and coordinate the global efforts of news publishers in the fight against Coronavirus

In the context of its ongoing commitment to addressing the safety of journalists and the continuity of the critical mission of the press, WAN-IFRA is announcing a series of live web meetings and webinars to address some of the main challenges facing news media in the context of the current global Coronavirus outbreak.



Drawing on the practical experiences of media from around the world, we will examine the main areas in which decision-making, leadership and practical action are vital in assuring the safety of our journalists and newsrooms, and the continuity of our business operations.



The focus is primarily on both editorial and print-distribution contingency plans. The objective is to share lessons learned by some of our most affected publishers, open a wide discussion about specific local responses in different countries, mobilize cooperation and business support for the COVID-19 response, and galvanize the global news business community for collective action.



Newspaper production in the time of COVID-19



Wednesday 18 March 13:00 GMT / 14:00 CET / 09:00 PM EDT

REGISTER: https://register.gotowebinar.com/register/7742177447721981453



Alice Wong, Chief Production Editor at the South China Morning Post, and Silvio Da Giau, Technical Director at Athesis, publisher of L'Arena in Verona, Italy, will discuss the unprecedented events that have been unfolding during the past month. After their presentations the forum will be open for questions from participants.



COVID-19. Is your newsroom ready for sustained disruption?



Thursday 19 March 12:00 GMT / 13:00 CET / 08:00 EDT

REGISTER: https://waniframfp.clickmeeting.com/coronavirus-and-your-newsroom/register



Key newsroom leaders will discuss newsroom strategies on how to manage staff and news production at this extraordinary moment. Editors who have been at the front of the Coronavirus wave will share lessons and insights that go beyond encouraging your journalists to work from home. What should you be doing in anticipation of an extended disruption?

On the panel: Warren Fernandez, Editor in Chief, The Straits Times, Singapore | Brian Rhoads, Managing Editor, South China Morning Post, Hong Kong | Robyn Tomlin, Executive Editor, The News & Observer and the Durham Herald-Sun, USA | Chair: Dmitry Shishkin, Chief Content Officer, Culture Trip, UK



This webinar is a free service to members of our communities. Pre-registration is necessary. Look out for more webinars in this Covid-19 series:

• Ensuring safety of field reporters

• Ethics and standards of covering Covid-19



THE WORLD EDITORS FORUM is the leading WAN-IFRA's network for editors news organisations around the world. It is built on a commitment to defend press freedom and promote editorial excellence. It was established around two decades ago and has since built up a network of editors around the world who focus on building capacity of newsrooms through training, innovative practices, conferences and sharing of experiences. It is part of WAN-IFRA - the global organisation of the world's press. Read More



THE WORLD PRINTERS FORUM is WAN-IFRA's central point of the international news media print community, including printers, materials suppliers and equipment manufacturers for the print production value chain from prepress to press and to product finishing and delivery. It advises WAN-IFRA in all aspects of the printed newspaper : production planning, prepress data handling and processing, press and mailroom operations including connected topics in terms of management and technical implementation. The World Printers Forum is open to all WAN-IFRA members who are interested in the future of the newspaper printing business and print related areas. Read More

