Pressemitteilung BoxID: 810273 (WAN-IFRA)

WAN-IFRA Women in News Leadership Accelerator launches in Vietnam

WAN-IFRA Women in News (WIN) Leadership Accelerator programme kicks off in Vietnam. The 2-month long (August-September 2020) career training for women journalists and editors will include sessions on career development, media management, and gender balance in content. With COVID-19 changing the way news organisations operate, the programme will help women journalists acquire new skills and build their capacity for more successful careers.



The launch in Vietnam comes following the successful launch in Myanmar earlier this year. It builds on WIN’s successful Leadership Accelerator, which has been offered in 13 countries across Africa and the Arab Region. This WIN’s flagship leadership media development programme is funded by the Norwegian Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Swedish International Development Cooperation Agency.



More than 600 women journalists and editors have benefited from the programme since it first launched 10 years ago. Participants in the programme receive:





Certified media management training

Professional skills training

Gender balance and sexual harassment training

1-1 coaching to create a 3-year career roadmap

Facilitated group mentoring with peers





“Despite challenges arising from the pandemic, we are delighted that we have been able to bring the Leadership Accelerator to Southeast Asia starting with Myanmar and now in Vietnam. Newsrooms were under increased pressure before COVID-19 hit and are now needing to rethink their business and operational models. This programme will equip some of Vietnam’s leading women journalists to ensure they can be part of leading this change in their own organisations, and ultimately build a stronger and more representative business,” says Melanie Walker, Executive Director, Women in News & Media Development, WAN-IFRA.



Typically held in-person, this year’s training has moved fully online over concerns from the spread of COVID-19. Similar training will be organised in other countries in the region respectively throughout the year 2020.



“One of the major benefits of the Leadership Accelerator programme is the 1:1 coaching we offer. Our coaches provide guidance on career opportunities and decisions. But perhaps more importantly, they can also offer advice and support to participants who are struggling to find balance, especially in these chaotic times. We know that women are disproportionately disadvantaged from COVID-19 and that for many working women, the added household responsibilities have had an impact on their jobs and mental health. The programme and the relationships participants build with their coaches will hopefully offer much-needed support systems,” said Jen Teo, Director, Southeast Asia, Women in News.



Journalists who are attending the training work in 9 media organisations. A group of qualified local trainers provides the training. They have expertise in areas including media management, media laws, human resources, data analysis, gender balance in news content, dealing with sexual harassment in newsrooms, financial management, and management and leader



ABOUT WOMEN IN NEWS



WAN-IFRA Women in News (WIN) aims to increase women’s leadership and voices in the news. It does so by equipping women journalists and editors with the skills, strategies, and support networks to take on higher leadership positions within their media. In parallel, WIN partners with media organisations to identify industry-led solutions to close the gender gap in their newsrooms, boardrooms and in the content they produce.



WIN is currently working with more than 80 media from 15 countries including Botswana, Kenya, Malawi, Rwanda, Somalia, Tanzania, Uganda, Zambia and Zimbabwe (WIN Africa); Egypt, Jordan, Lebanon and Palestine (WIN Arab Region); and Myanmar and Vietnam (WIN Southeast Asia).



WAN-IFRA's global affiliate members, the Swedish International Development Cooperation Agency (Sida) and the Norwegian Ministry of Foreign Affairs are supporting the Women in News programme through to 2023.



CONTACT - INQUIRIES



Tran Le Thuy WIN Country Lead, Vietnam | WAN-IFRA Women in News | EMAIL: tranle.thuy@womeninnews.org

Für die oben stehenden Pressemitteilungen, das angezeigte Event bzw. das Stellenangebot sowie für das angezeigte Bild- und Tonmaterial ist allein der jeweils angegebene Herausgeber (siehe Firmeninfo bei Klick auf Bild/Meldungstitel oder Firmeninfo rechte Spalte) verantwortlich. Dieser ist in der Regel auch Urheber der Pressetexte sowie der angehängten Bild-, Ton- und Informationsmaterialien.

Die Nutzung von hier veröffentlichten Informationen zur Eigeninformation und redaktionellen Weiterverarbeitung ist in der Regel kostenfrei. Bitte klären Sie vor einer Weiterverwendung urheberrechtliche Fragen mit dem angegebenen Herausgeber. Bei Veröffentlichung senden Sie bitte ein Belegexemplar an service@lifepr.de.

(lifePR) (