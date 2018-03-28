IFRA World Publishing Expo and DCX Digital Content Expo on track to grow

Following the successful launch of the dual IFRA World Publishing Expo and DCX Digital Content Expo exhibitions in 2017, preparations for the two-up event from 9 to 11 October 2018 are in full swing. Seven months before the dual event opens its doors in Berlin, the numbers of exhibitor bookings and visitor registrations clearly exceed those of the previous year.



The concept of one exhibition for print and digital, the integration of the accompanying conferences into the Expo and the attractive venue of Berlin are paying off: According to a visitor survey, participants in the 2017 event favour the choice of topics, the new location and the short distance between the exhibition and the conferences. This year once again the international gathering of media executives and corporate publishers in Berlin offers a top-quality programme on three stages. The WAN-IFRA conferences for print and digital media will be held for the first time on parallel stages.



DCX: Expo with new exhibition areas



The second edition of the DCX Digital Content Expo is introducing new accents in relation to technology and business models. Around the focus on content production, distribution, and monetisation, information will be provided not only for publishing companies and media operations but also increasingly concerning topics for publishers in companies and organisation outside of the publishing industry. The conference complements the offerings of the exhibitors with the tracks Content Management Systems, Apps & Mobile, Digital Readership, Smart Data and Digital Advertising.



The Start-up Park has its own stage supported by the WAN-IFRA ​Global Alliance for Media Innovation (GAMI) initiative will present a “Speed Dating” offering to link-up visitors even faster and more efficiently with the suitable innovation suppliers. Besides the “Digital Advertising Pavilion”, new exhibition areas include a “Video Pavilion” for trends in moving-image advertising and a “Data & Analytics Pavilion” for Smart Data and AI solutions. Atex, CCI, gogol medien, InterRed, Lineup Systems, Miles 33, MPP Global, ppi Media, protecmedia and Tecnavia have signed up already as exhibitors.



Print industry leaders remain loyal to IFRA



Already today, the traditional IFRA World Publishing Expo promises to present a wide range of equipment and services for the print business. Important players in the areas of in printing presses, plates, prepress, paper, ink, mailroom systems distribution, management and organisation are again on board – including ABB Switzerland, Agfa Graphics, Ferag, Koenig & Bauer, Müller Martini, Q.I. Press Controls / EAE, Schuite & Schuite Druckfarben and UPM. This year's accompanying WAN-IFRA Conference will focus on the following topics: Power of Print, Print Innovation, Ink Optimisation, Ink and Paper and Production in the Mailroom.



In addition, the International Color Quality Club (ICQC) will meet in Berlin. This worldwide printing quality competition for newspapers and magazines will present awards to its successful participants at the IFRA World Publishing Expo. The objective of the competition, which is held every two years, is to improve reproduction and printing quality, increase competitiveness as well as train and motivate the personnel involved.



Expo indicators exceed those of the previous year



As of mid-February, visitor registration for both exhibitions is up and running successfully. Visitors from more than 40 countries have registered already, including media executives from Austria, Germany, Switzerland, USA, the United Kingdom, Canada, Mexico, Finland, Sweden, Argentina and the United Arab Emirates. Based on the strong demand from exhibitors and media specialists, the organisers expect more than 200 exhibitors and 6000 visits. The complete list of exhibitors for the IFRA World Publishing Expo as well as the list of exhibitors for the DCX Digital Content Expo are available online and are updated continually.



More information about the programming and registration to IFRA and DCX can be found at the following address www.ifra-dcx.com.



About IFRA – DCX



IFRA World Publishing Expo remains the must-attend annual event for newspaper and news media executives. Exhibitors at IFRA World Publishing Expo include innovative suppliers to the publishing industry who present solutions and products that help boost efficiency, lower costs and increase margins. At Expo, there will be presentations on key trends and experts discussing the hottest topics in news publishing.



DCX is the new Digital Content Expo. Held concurrently with IFRA World Publishing Expo, DCX presents ideas and solutions for content creation and distribution over mobile, social, online and new emerging digital platforms. The combination of an international marketplace and a high-quality conference programme makes IFRA and DCX the place to be for media companies and digital publishers

WAN-IFRA

WAN-IFRA is the World Association of Newspapers and News Publishers. Its mission is to protect the rights of journalists across the world to operate free media and provide its members with professional services to help their business prosper in a digital world and perform their crucial role in open societies. With formal representative status at the United Nations, UNESCO and the Council of Europe, it derives its authority from its global network of leading news publishing companies and technology entrepreneurs, and its legitimacy from its 80 national association members representing 18,000 publications in 120 countries. A joint venture of WAN-IFRA and børding Holding GmbH (børding messe), Publishing Exhibition GmbH & Co. KG is responsible for the organisation and the fair development of IFRA / DCX. More on www.wan-ifra.org

Diese Pressemitteilungen könnten Sie auch interessieren