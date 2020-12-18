Since 2018 the Vereinigung MaxTex has been offering a series of seminars and workshops for member companies as well as for external participants, that deal with almost all aspects of sustainable value chains in the textile industry.



The spectrum ranges from basic knowledge on the topic of sustainability to ecology and circular economy, social standards and sustainability management.



During this time, more than 120 companies with a total of 450 participants were trained by experts with outstanding expertise. Most recently, Corona conditional events were held in an online format with great success.



The tender now won for the implementation of a seminar series for companies in the textile and clothing industry in Germany, Austria, Switzerland and the Netherlands leads to a regional as well as thematic further development of the training activities. More than 25 events - in online or face-to-face format, depending on the opportunities - are already planned for 2021. MaxTex board member Ralf Hellmann: "We want to establish ourselves as a leading organisation in the field of knowledge transfer of all topics relevant to a sustainable textile industry and so also support the goals of the German government, such as the setting up of the Green Button or the implementation of the Supply Chain Act, and provide professional support in theory and practice."



The first dates for the training programme will be announced next January.



The following companies and organisations currently belong to the Vereinigung MaxTex:

Bierbaum-Proenen, Blycolin, Chetna Organic, CHT-Group, ClimatePartner, Dibella, ecos, Elmer & Zweifel, fabric wear, Geska, Good Brand Guru, Greif Gruppe, Greiff Mode, Haelixa, HAKRO, HAVEP, HERO Textil, Hessnatur Stiftung, Hochschule Niederrhein, InfraCert, Klopman, Kübler Bekleidungswerk, Labl Fashion Group, Lamme, LEIT & HELD, Lenzing, Licennium, MEWA, myclimate, Product DNA, Retraced, RUNDE, Sailmate, Schellenberg Textildruck, Switcher, Scholz & Friends Reputation, Sustify, Tailorlux, TUTAKA, UPSETtextiles, WEITBLICK, Wenzel & Hoos, Wendre-Group, Würth MODYF, YNEO Further information you will find on www.maxtex.eu

