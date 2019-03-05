MaxTex society receives Corporate Ethics Award 2018/2019

05.03.19

Since 2000, the German Network for Business Ethics (DNWE) has been awarding the prize for corporate ethics every two years to exemplary initiatives of organisations and companies for the practical, process-oriented design of corporate ethics. Previous award winners included such renowned companies as Vaude, Tchibo, Novartis, Faber Castell and the Otto Group.



It was with great pleasure that members, board and management of the MaxTex society took up the decision of the German Network for Business Ethics to award the Prize for Corporate Ethics 2018/2019 to this young association. MaxTex was founded in 2014 by five companies from the textile industry with the aim of ensuring sustainable action along the entire textile supply chain and thus assuming responsibility above all from a social and ecological point of view.



Accordingly, the DNWE's statement explains: "The MaxTex association shows that the implementation of social and ecological sustainability along the textile value chain does not have to stand in contrast to economic success, but on the contrary strengthens it in the long term. In addition to creating awareness, a visible sign to the members is a consistent move towards a corporate culture based on ecological and social criteria and an authentic value orientation that is always oriented towards sustainable development. The DNWE therefore honours the MaxTex society for its great voluntary commitment on the way to a sustainable textile industry".

Hans-Peter Beck, Greiff Mode from Bamberg and Ralf Hellmann from Dibella in Bocholt helped to initiate the founding of MaxTex. Both have been on the board ever since and role models for exemplary sustainable and value-oriented entrepreneurship. Both emphasise: "The prize for corporate ethics fills us with pride and is both a mission and motivation for us and our member companies to intensively pursue the not always easy path to a worldwide transparent, traceable and responsible textile chain with our strong network".

Up to now, more than 20 companies and organisations have joined the network, which has been managed from the office in Frankfurt am Main since 2015.



The award ceremony will take place on March 27th, 2019 during a ceremony at the Federal Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development in Berlin. Interested participants as well as press representatives must register at least five days in advance via the websites of MaxTex or DNWE and register for access.



The German Network for Business Ethics (DNWE) was founded in Bad Homburg in May 1993. DNWE is a national association of the European Business Ethics Network (EBEN), which was founded in Brussels in 1987 and aims to promote intercultural dialogue on issues of business ethics.

