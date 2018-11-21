Significantly less GM-free rapeseed meal without biodiesel production

21.11.18

The feed market is one of the main beneficiaries of biodiesel production, because rapeseed meal is generated as a by-product of rapeseed oil production. Throughout Europe, rapeseed meal is the primary domestic GM-free source of protein for livestock feeding, concludes the Union zur Förderung von Oel- und Proteinpflanzen (UFOP).



German rapeseed processing in 2017 amounted to 9.2 million tonnes, yielding just less than 4 million tonnes of rapeseed oil and 5.2 million tonnes of rapeseed meal. Since rapeseed is produced in Europe and many other countries throughout the world without using genetic manipulation (GM), its by-product, rapeseed meal, is also classified as GMO-free. This classification promotes the use of rapeseed meal mainly in dairy feeding, where it can fully replace soybean meal. The key factor is that demand for dairy products that bear the attribute of “without GM” are in strong demand.



What is more, rapeseed meal also reduces the dependence on imports of GMO soy or GMO soybean meal. Only about 33 per cent of the 4 million tonnes of rapeseed oil were used for human or animal consumption and 66 per cent for technical applications or energy production. If demand for rapeseed oil for use in biodiesel production were to shrink in the future, which would be the case if biodiesel is no longer seen as a contribution towards decarbonising the transport sector, more than 60 percent of today’s rapeseed meal production would no longer be available. As a result, this gap would have to be filled with soybean imports. In purely arithmetic terms, the rapeseed meal gap in the past year would have amounted to 3.5 million tonnes. To offset the shortage, Germany would need to import an extra 2.7 million tonnes of soybean meal annually, which translates to 1 million hectares planted with soybeans. Consequently, the situation would reverse the trend of promoting domestic GM-free protein sources. It has only been since 2012 that rapeseed meal accounts for half of the meal fed to animals in Germany.



An aspect that is not given enough attention in the current debate on what is called indirect changes in land use (iLUC), UFOP argues. Taking this substitution effect into account in greenhouse gas assessments would improve the competitive edge of domestic rapeseed in terms of GHG efficiency. UFOP has recommended applying this approach to safeguard the significance the cultivation of rapeseed has in cereal-dominated crop rotation systems, very especially in view of the agricultural strategy announced by the German Ministry of Agriculture. According to UFOP, domestic rapeseed production would consequently contribute to minimising greenhouse gases both in the field and in the tank.

(lifePR) (