Know what is arriving, well received, and important: The latest trends at TrendSet Winter 2019

05.12.18

What are the trends for Spring/Summer 2019? Which trends are forming in the interiors and lifestyle sectors? Which colours, shapes, and patterns are gaining ground? Buyers and top decision-makers of all forms of trade can discover all of this at TrendSet Winter 2019 in Munich. As the first trade fair of the industry in the year, TrendSet will once again open its doors, this time from 3 to 5 January, showing the latest trends and products in Interiors & Lifestyle for the coming season.



As full of variety as life itself: That is TrendSet in Munich. This is where the large and small, the industry leaders, niche providers, and newcomers show the entire variety of trend products from the Interiors & Lifestyle world. And there are a lot of new things about the coming trends to see. Everything flows in Spring/Summer 2019. The things are in process. Opposites disappear and flow into one another. Ideas and designs can be simultaneously modern and idyllic, creative and pragmatic, as well as aesthetic and luxurious. Stereotypes are broken; each person can be and do what he or she decides to be and do. Sustainability, feeling good, and individuality are the drivers of new ideas. What arise are new designs that go far beyond the scope of the actual function of the product. Aesthetics and harmony are the basic principles of the designs, which have the one and only aim of positively stimulating the senses. Wellness and enjoyment are the targets of the moods of the new colours, shapes, patterns, and materials. Accordingly, the looks of the pieces are derived not only from their functions, but also from the emotions that they are to generate when being used. These emotions follow the cheerful and bold colours of designs in Spring/Summer 2019.



Signposts for new trends.



The TrendSet central motif combines the way the trends look and what they stand for. The central motif is formed from the three main trends of the season that are expressed in the TrendSet trend motifs. These four motifs give the specialty trade a forecast of the trends of Spring/Summer 2019 and lead the way to the coming product worlds.



RURAL DREAM celebrates the tranquillity and meaningfulness of rural lifestyles, setting the topic of nature in scene with soothing lightness.



GENTLE TOUCH connects different levels and supposedly opposing worlds through the haptic and visual experience of design.



OPEN MINDS celebrates boundless creativity as an expression of self-confident individuality in expressive, artistic designs.



“There are once again many new things to discover in our 14 Interiors & Lifestyle Fair Areas and four Topic Areas. The successful Topic Areas TrendSet Country & Style, TrendSet Newcomer, and TrendSet Bijoutex are there, as always. And for the second time after its successful premier at TrendSet Summer 2018, there is also the new Topic Area TrendSet Fine Arts. It is the art area at TrendSet, at which trade visitors can directly purchase or order individual works and series of contemporary artists, so as to be able to use art fresh from the atelier for their businesses or their collections. At the Topseller Area, exhibitors present their most successful products of the season directly at Entrance West. Some companies are already bringing along their preview articles for Autumn/Winter 2019/2020. And another special thing for both visitors and exhibitors: Parking is free of charge at TrendSet Winter 2019,” Tatjana Pannier, Managing Director of TrendSet, commented on TrendSet Winter 2019.



TrendSet Managing Director Tatjana Pannier



Winter 2019,” Tatjana Pannier, Managing Director of TrendSet, commented on TrendSet Winter 2019.



TrendSet Managing Director Tatjana Pannier



Huge variety in 14 Interiors & Lifestyle Fair Areas and four Topic Areas



In the 14 Interiors & Lifestyle Fair Areas and four Topic Areas of TrendSet Winter 2019, buyers and top decision-makers from all forms of trade have the opportunity to become informed and order directly. Offerings are structured by topics, areas, categories, and worlds.





Decorations & Accessories

Home & Textiles

Furniture & Lighting

Kitchen & Tabletop

Food & Drink

Gifts & Fun

Spirituals & Souvenirs







Christmas & Seasonals

Floristry & Garden

Stationery & Papery

Office & School

Hobbies & Toys

Fashion & Jewellery

Beauty & Wellness





TrendSet Country & Style – Topic Area for Heimat Collections:

From traditional to modern fashions, TrendSet Country & Style presents traditional costumes (Tracht) and country styles with a focus on regional products.



TrendSet Newcomer – Topic Area for Young Collections:

TrendSet Newcomer shows promising products from small, innovative companies, firms new to TrendSet, and young companies.



TrendSet Fine Arts – Topic Area for contemporary fine art for ordering and directly purchasing individual works and series:

TrendSet Fine Arts is the art area of TrendSet. It offers space for more inspiration, more encounters, and more attention through and for art. At TrendSet Fine Arts, promising artists show their works from the mediums of painting, photography, sculpture, drawing, and graphics.





TrendSet Bijoutex – Topic Area for Accessories:

TrendSet Bijoutex offers many new products revolving around fashion jewellery, beauty, and fashion.



TrendSet – 113th International Trade Fair for Interiors, Inspiration and Lifestyle



from Thursday, 3 January to Saturday, 5 January 2019

at Messe München (Munich Exhibition Center)

in Halls B1 to B4 and C1 to C4



Opening Hours for TrendSet Winter 2019:



3 to 4 January: 9:00 am – 6:00 pm (9:00–18:00 h)

5 January: 9:00 am – 5:00 pm (9:00 – 17:00 h)



Prices:



One-Day Ticket: €17.00

Three-Day Ticket: €23.00



To order tickets go to shop.trendset.de/en

(lifePR) (